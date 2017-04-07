Belmont Press Becomes First in Canada with Konica Minolta's MGI JETvarnish 3D Evolution

Digital finishing system delivers innovation and dynamic performance in one of the fastest growing segments of printing and packaging

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - April 07, 2017) - Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta), a leader in the Graphic Communications industry, is pleased to announce the first Canadian order for its new MGI JETvarnish 3D Evolution digital finisihing system with Belmont Press Ltd. in Markham, Ontario. This ground-breaking technology delivers high-volume productivity and dynamic performance for the most demanding and fastest-growing applications in the print industry.

The MGI JETvarnish 3D Evolution has been specially designed to offer digital and offset printers a scalable upgrade path for a full range of production environments and postpress applications. End-users benefit with print and packaging work that is more compelling, differentiated and visually appealing. Key product highlights include:

World's first B1+ scalable sheet-fed Digital Enhancement Press with a modular and field upgradeable architecture

Eliminates the need for films, dies, screens and makeready. This allows quick and easy production of foil stamping jobs from one to thousands of sheets.

Ability to run fully personalized short, medium and long runs in a cost-efficient manner for packaging applications

Digital foiling and an upgradeable inkjet expansion system with three available substrate size options ranging from 52x120cm/20x47" to 64x120cm/25x47" and 75x120 cm/29x47"

Unique blend of digitally-embellished images, text, data and brand designs using spot varnish, 3D raised varnish and digitally embossed foil in one pass

According to Chris Dewart, president and CEO, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd., "We have made great strides in the industrial print market with our exciting lineup of MGI products and the AccurioJet KM-1 inkjet press. Forging a partnership with a recognized market leader like Belmont Press adds further credibility to our reputation as a strong player in Canada's industrial print market."

Paul Schaeffer, president, Belmont Press Ltd. stated, "We knew the time was right to make a heavy transition into digital finishing. Our clients are demanding shorter runs, more personalization, and innovative applications. After comparing the relevant products and vendors in the marketplace, we found Konica Minolta to be head and shoulders above the rest. Adding the JETvarnish 3D Evolution to our portfolio will increase the value we provide to our customers and open up new opportunities to expand our business."

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility, cloud services, and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT services division IT Weapons offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 10 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter@KonicaMinoltaCA.

About Belmont Press Ltd.

Belmont Press prides itself on providing specialized finishing services. Established in 1952, it has continually adapted to its client's needs, providing the highest quality and hands-on creative support from inception to completion. The business began with a one cylinder press in a garage on Dupont Street, doing creasing, embossing and die cutting. Since the 1991 acquisition of Celloglas, a company producing film lamination and UV coating, Belmont Press has purchased a 40" Bobst computerized foil stamper, a 50" Bobst stamper, 2 Bobst gluers, 3 Steinemann spot coaters, a Steinemann overall coater, and now Konica Minolta's JETvarnish 3D Evo. For more information, please visit www.belmontpressltd.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/4/7/11G135371/Images/kbonica-3861fd82bbef9e91a435477d3eb87a8f.jpg