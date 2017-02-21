Bemax Inc. Announces Uplisting to the OTCQB Tier

DALLAS, GA--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Bemax Inc. ( OTCQB : BMXC), a growing global distributor of Disposable Baby Diapers, is pleased to announce today that the Company has been approved for uplisting from the Pink Sheets to the OTCQB market and will began trading on the new platform from February 22, 2017.

To be eligible to trade on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

"Uplisting to the OTCQB is another significant milestone for our Company," stated Taiwo Aimasiko, CEO of Bemax Inc. "Trading on the OTCQB would provide our shareholders and prospective investors greater degree of transparency and liquidity, as well as exposure to institutional investors that would otherwise not invest in Pink Sheet companies."

The Company also announced that Pre-order date for our private-label brands for prospective U.S. customers will be released in the month of March 2017.

The section of this press release relating to the uplisting to the OTCQB is in reference to the 8K document filed with the SEC on February 14, 2017.

About Bemax Inc.

Bemax Inc. exports and distributes Disposable Baby Diapers from U.S. to emerging markets in Africa and Europe. We also export our private label brands from manufacturers in Asia and distribute to other growing markets. Bemax focuses on an extensive and far-reaching global network among wholesalers, large discounting retailers and supermarkets as well as entry into the ecommerce arena to reach households directly through subscription orders. We focus to supply our clients with disposable baby diapers from manufacturers in North America where quality is superior. Please visit the company website at www.bemaxinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.