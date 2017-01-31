Bemax Inc. Receives New Purchase Order for $1.1million Deliveries Starting in February 2017 to Be Completed in May 2017

DALLAS, GA--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Bemax Inc. ( OTCBB : BMXC), a growing global distributor of Disposable Baby Diapers, is pleased to announce today that it has received an $1.1milion purchase order for the supply of its private-label Disposable Baby Diaper from an existing client, a major distributor of the Disposable Diaper in the emerging South and East African markets.

This new purchase order resulting from the long-term supplier agreement filed on November 16, 2015 is the first tranche of purchase order in 2017, with Bethel Imports paying for each consignment before shipment by Bemax. Bemax expects to complete shipment of this order in Q4 2016, which set the company on track to meet its projected revenue for the current fiscal year.

"We continue to commit to our growth and marketing strategies in the emerging markets through competitive pricing, quality products, and lower overhead costs," said Taiwo Aimasiko, CEO of Bemax Inc. "This demonstrates commitment to our strategic plan to enhance and sustain shareholders' value and confidence in 2017 and beyond. The size of this purchase order clearly reaffirms the quality of our private-labels and eliminate the need for financing."

About Bemax Inc.

Bemax Inc. exports and distribute Disposable Baby Diapers from U.S. to emerging markets in Africa and Europe. We also export our private label brands from manufacturers in Asia and distribute to other growing markets. Bemax focuses on an extensive and far-reaching global network among wholesalers, large discounting retailers and supermarkets as well as entry into the ecommerce arena to reach households directly through subscription orders. We focus to supply our clients with disposable baby diapers from manufacturers in North America where quality is superior. Please visit the company website at www.bemaxinc.com.

