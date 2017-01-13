Bemax Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2016 Results

DALLAS, GA--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - Bemax Inc. ( OTCBB : BMXC), a growing global distributor of Disposable Baby Diapers, today reported its financial results for the three months ended November 30, 2016.

Revenue for the six months ended November 30, 2016 totaled $115,153 compared to $65,219 for same period ended November 30, 2015.

"We delivered another quarter of revenue with distribution network showing sequential growth in line with expectations," stated Taiwo Aimasiko, President and Chief Executive Officer. She added, "We expect to see continued growth in sales as we start to benefit from new sales channels, as well as new distribution arrangements with strong distribution network."

Business Outlook - Third Quarter and Full Year 2016

For full year 2016, Bemax Inc. is increasing its outlook for revenue to a range of $3.5 million to $4.5 million, up from a range of $2.73 million to $3.3 million.

The following statements are based on Bemax's current expectations for the fiscal year 2016. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Extend sales and distribution channel to the U.S. market through Amazon.

Increase volume of purchase orders by $3.4 million

Negotiate new competitive pricing with existing Bemax private label distributors to increase sales.

About Bemax Inc.

Bemax Inc. distributes private label Disposable Baby diapers to local distributors in London, South, East and West Africa and other emerging markets. We also source from manufacturers from Asia and distribute to other growing markets. Bemax focuses on an extensive and far-reaching global network among wholesalers, large discounting retailers and supermarkets as well as entry into the ecommerce arena to reach households directly through subscription orders. We focus to supply our clients with disposable baby diapers from manufacturers in North America where quality is superior. Please visit the company website at www.bemaxinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.