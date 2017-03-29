Bemax Inc. to Commence Online Sales

Pre-order starting April 4, 2017

DALLAS, GA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Bemax Inc. ( OTCQB : BMXC), a growing global distributor of Disposable Baby Diapers, is pleased to announce that its private-label Disposable Baby Diaper will be available to U.S customers for pre-order from April 4, 2017 at www.bemaxinc.com/webstore.

Bemax has plans to further expand its online sales of Mother's Touch private label disposable baby diapers beyond the U.S and Canada, and will make further announcement as the product becomes available online in additional countries.

In order to offer competitive pricing and reduced shipping cost to our customers, orders through Amazon will start at a date to be announced later.

"We are excited to start welcoming our online customers from the U.S. We have received tremendous interest from prospective customers across North America; we expect that strong customer demand will exceed our estimates at launch. We are committed to provide the best online experience to as many customers as we can," said Taiwo Aimasiko, CEO of Bemax Inc.

About Bemax Inc.

Bemax Inc. exports and distribute Disposable Baby Diapers from U.S. to emerging markets in Africa and Europe. We also export our private label brands from manufacturers in Asia and distribute to other growing markets. Bemax focuses on an extensive and far-reaching global network among wholesalers, large discounting retailers and supermarkets as well as entry into the ecommerce arena to reach households directly through subscription orders. We focus to supply our clients with disposable baby diapers from manufacturers in North America where quality is superior. Please visit the company website at www.bemaxinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.