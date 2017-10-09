The Bengtson Center's Annual October Beauty Event Will Raise Funds for Mercy Health Saint Mary's NICU Needs

For its yearly All That Glows evening, set for Oct. 19, the Bengtson Center is raising money to help Mercy Health Saint Mary's improve its family-centered care, specifically in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI--(Marketwired - October 09, 2017) - Each year, the Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery in Grand Rapids, Michigan, welcomes guests to All That Glows, an evening event devoted to all things beauty for the skin and body. Attendees can always count on elegance, education, and significant specials, but this year's event -- set for Oct. 19 -- also invites everyone to help Mercy Health Saint Mary's NICU purchase equipment to improve its family-centered care.

In addition to the event's typical activities focusing on products and services available at the Bengtson Center, guests can participate in a raffle-style wheel game. Each spin of the wheel costs $10, which will go to the Mercy Health Saint Mary's NICU. Every player gets a prize, from product samples to high-end luxury items. Bigger prizes include:

• an Amazon Echo

• a Yeti cooler

• Michael W. Smith/Amy Grant concert tickets

• a CoolSculpting® treatment

• HydraFacial® treatments

• Almassian Jewelers gift certificates

Mercy Health Saint Mary's and the Bengtson Center hope to raise $7,000 through raffle spins and donations, which would allow the NICU to purchase two specialized, medical-grade chairs, which will make it possible for parents with babies in the NICU to experience skin-to-skin contact for one to three hours at a time without interrupting ventilator hookup. This practice benefits parent-child bonding, which can improve a baby's sleep patterns, breathing, and heart rates.

Staff and clinicians from Mercy Health Saint Mary's will be present at the event to talk to guests and answer questions about the chairs, NICU, and foundation.

All That Glows runs from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Bengtson Center, located at 555 MidTowne St., suite 110, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503. Anyone interested in supporting the Mercy Health Saint Mary's NICU, but unable to attend the event, can make a contribution by visiting www.SaintMarysFoundationGR.com/BCAPS.

Dr. Brad Bengtson founded the Bengtson Center to offer cosmetic surgical procedures and nonsurgical treatments to women and men in Grand Rapids, Lansing, Kalamazoo, Detroit, Bloomfield Hills, and beyond. Available services range from breast augmentation and liposuction to BOTOX® Cosmetic and dermal filler injections.

Learn more about the All That Glows event at the Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery in Grand Rapids, Michigan, by calling (616) 588-8880 or 1-877-822-8880. Patients interested in scheduling a consultation can also send an inquiry online.