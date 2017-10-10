Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. Adds Offices In Georgia and Arkansas; Advisor Additions At Existing and New Locations Continue To Drive Firm Growth

ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - Five new financial advisors joined St. Louis-based Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. as the firm opens new offices in Watkinsville, Ga., and Jonesboro and El Dorado, Ark., company officials announced today. Along with the advisors hired at the new offices, nine other advisors joined existing locations in Hattiesburg, Miss.; Springfield, Ill., Morristown, NJ, Naperville, Ill., and Baltimore, Md.

Together, the 14 advisor additions at the new and existing locations bring with them a combined total of nearly $1.32 billion in assets under management (AUM). Today, total firm AUM exceeds $21 billion.

"At Benjamin F. Edwards & Co., our focus is on our clients -- not quotas -- and that is extremely appealing to advisors," said Marty Altenberger, executive vice president and director of branches. "Advisors are drawn to our client-centric approach and appreciate the assortment of sophisticated investment products and services we have at their disposal to meet their clients' needs."

Joining the firm are the following individuals (by location):

Watkinsville, Ga.

Chung Lieu, Vice President - Investments: With nearly 20 years of investment management experience, Lieu concentrates on wealth management solutions that incorporate portfolio advisory accounts and offering income-generating investment opportunities.

Coming aboard with Lieu to assist with his office responsibilities is Naomi Lupton, who joins as a senior registered financial associate. Both are transferring from Hilliard Lyons.

Jonesboro, Ark.

Tim Fitzgerald, Managing Director - Investments: Fitzgerald brings with him over 18 years of experience in the financial services industry, and concentrates on estate planning strategies, portfolio management and retirement planning strategies.

Jeff Green, Senior Vice President - Investments: Green entered the securities industry in 1987, and concentrates on estate and retirement planning strategies, and wealth management.

Both advisors are transferring from Stephens, Inc.

In addition, the firm announced the hiring of Stacy Jennings as a senior registered financial client associate. She will assist the advisors with their office management and client service responsibilities.

These individuals will work from a second Jonesboro location located at 708B Windover Road. The company's existing Jonesboro location opened in 2016 at 317 Southwest Drive. The firm plans to consolidate both offices into a new location in the near future.

El Dorado, Ark.

Laney Mitcham, MBA and CFP®, Associate Vice President - Investments: With 20 years in the financial services industry, Mitcham earned her CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® designation in 2001 and her MBA from Southern Arkansas University in 2010.

Robert Waggoner, Associate Vice President - Investments: Waggoner is a 15-year veteran of the industry and worked as an advisor in Joplin, Mo. before moving to El Dorado in 2005.

Both concentrate on retirement, estate and wealth planning.

Also joining the El Dorado office to assist with client service is Chelsea Owens, who is a financial client associate. She has worked with Mitcham and Waggoner for two-and-a-half years.

This group transfers from Wells Fargo Advisors.

Hattiesburg, Miss.

Charles (Charlie) A. Banks, Senior Vice President - Investments: Banks has worked in the financial services industry for more than 30 years, and is well versed in all aspects of wealth management and financial planning.

Joseph (Joey) Hurston, Senior Vice President - Investments: Also, in the industry for three decades, Hurston specializes in developing portfolio strategies to meet specific goals, such as putting children through college and preparing for a secure retirement.

Ryan Pollacci, Financial Advisor: Pollacci will join Hurston as a team member, and is a 2006 graduate of the University of Mississippi. Previously, he worked in operations management for a large healthy food manufacturer in the Orlando, Fla. area before joining Wells Fargo Advisors in 2017.

Richard P. Moore, Senior Vice President - Investments: With nearly three decades in financial services, Moore assists his clients with their financial plans and wealth transition planning.

Assisting the group with client management responsibilities are Hannah Helton, who will hold the title of senior registered financial client associate, and Jessica Lightfoot, who joins as a financial client associate. All are transferring from Wells Fargo Advisors.

Springfield, Ill.

Eric S. Loy, Branch Manager and Senior Vice President - Investments: Loy entered the securities industry in 1998, and concentrates on financial planning strategies and wealth management. He transfers from Wells Fargo Advisors.

With the latest addition, total employment in the Springfield office is nine, including seven financial advisors. The Springfield office opened in 2010.

Morristown, N.J.

Jason E. Hall, Vice President - Investments: Hall began his financial services career in 1997 and focuses on fixed income securities, and insurance and annuities investments. He transfers from Wells Fargo Advisors.

The Morristown office, which opened in 2013, now employs a total of 12, including eight financial advisors.

Naperville, Ill.

Timothy J. Platt, Senior Vice President - Investments: With 23-years of industry experience, Platt pursues a comprehensive investment approach with his clients, which takes into account both near- and long-term goals. Also transferring with him is James Worth, who will serve as a senior registered financial client associate. Both join Benjamin F. Edwards from Morgan Stanley.

Linda L. Dial, AAMS®, Financial Advisor: Dial brings with her more than 17 years of experience in the financial services industry, and focuses on business owner services and financial planning strategies. She earned her ACCREDITED ASSET MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST(SM), or AAMS®, certification from the College for Financial Planning in 2008. She transfers from Raymond James.

The Naperville office, which opened in 2016, now employs a total of eight, including seven financial advisors.

Baltimore, Md.

Robert F. Zimmer, Financial Advisor: Zimmer entered the securities industry in 2007, and concentrates on estate and financial planning strategies. He transfers from NYLIFE Securities.

The Baltimore office, which opened in 2013, now employs a total of seven, including five financial advisors.

About Benjamin F. Edwards & Co.

With a tagline of "Investments for Generations", Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. is headquartered in St. Louis, Mo. The firm was founded in 2008 by Benjamin F. (Tad) Edwards IV and currently has 65 branch offices in 26 states and more than 500 employees.

A subsidiary of Benjamin Edwards, Inc., Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. is a full-service brokerage and a Registered Investment Adviser, which offers a wide array of financial products, advisory and investment banking services to its clients and financial advisors. For more information about Benjamin F. Edwards & Co., please visit the firm's corporate website, benjaminfedwards.com, GetInAtBenEdwards.com for advisors, or follow the company on Twitter.com/GrowWithBFEC.