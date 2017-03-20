Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. Adds Sierra Vista, Ariz. and Metairie, La. Offices

ST LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Sierra Vista, Ariz. and Metairie, La. are the latest office additions for the St. Louis-based investment firm Benjamin F. Edwards & Co., company officials announced today.

The Sierra Vista location opens with two advisors, who join from Wells Fargo Advisors, while the Metairie office opens with one new advisor who also transfers from Wells Fargo Advisors to Edwards and another who has been working from the Edwards office in Mandeville, La.

The three new advisors represent $188 million in assets under management, collectively. With the new openings, the firm has 63 offices and a presence in 26 states.

"We are excited to welcome these distinguished professionals who share our client-first approach to financial services," said Marty Altenberger, executive vice president and director of branches at Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. "They are a talented group who are eager to leverage our service-oriented culture, as well as our extensive line-up of products and services as they work with their clients."

Joining the firm are the following (by location):

Sierra Vista, Ariz.

Opening and working from this location -- the company's second in Arizona -- is the Cisar & Kjolsrud Wealth Management team:

Richard Cisar, Branch Manager, Vice President - Investments: Cisar brings with him over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, and concentrates on portfolio management and retirement planning strategies.

Andrew Kjolsrud, AAMS®, Vice President - Investments: Kjolsrud entered the securities industry in 2006, and concentrates on retirement planning strategies and wealth management. He earned his ACCREDITED ASSET MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST(SM), or AAMS®, certification from the College for Financial Planning in 2006.

In addition, the firm announced the hiring of Kristi Canford as a financial client associate. She will assist the advisors with their office management and client service responsibilities.

Metairie, La.

Kathy Watts, CFP®, Associate Vice President - Investments: Watts entered the securities industry in 1998, and concentrates on financial planning strategies and wealth management. She earned her CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification in 2007.

In addition, Desiree V. St. Paul has joined the firm as a financial client associate and will assist with client service responsibilities.

Also working from this location is F. Kirby Newburger, CFP®, a senior vice president - investments. He joined Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. in April 2016, and has been working from the company's Mandeville, La., office.

About Benjamin F. Edwards & Co.

With a tagline of "Investments for Generations", Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. is headquartered in St. Louis, Mo. The firm was founded in 2008 by Benjamin F. (Tad) Edwards IV and currently has 63 branch offices in 26 states and more than 450 employees.

A subsidiary of Benjamin Edwards, Inc., Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. is a full-service brokerage and a Registered Investment Adviser, which offers a wide array of financial products, advisory and investment banking services to its clients and financial advisors. For more information about Benjamin F. Edwards & Co., please visit the firm's corporate website, benjaminfedwards.com, GetInAtBenEdwards.com for advisors, or follow the company on Twitter.com/GrowWithBFEC.