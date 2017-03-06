Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. Opens Office in Germantown, Tenn.

Also Adds Advisor to Florida Office

ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - Germantown, Tenn., is the latest office addition for the St. Louis-based investment firm Benjamin F. Edwards & Co., company officials announced today. Staffed with four advisors, it is the firm's second location in Tennessee, joining Chattanooga. In addition, the company announced that it added one advisor to its existing office in Boynton Beach, Fla.

Collectively, the five new advisors represent $464 million in assets under management. With the addition of the new office in Tennessee, the firm now has 61 locations and a presence in 26 states.

"We remain focused on attracting top advisors, who share our commitment to client-first service," said Marty Altenberger, executive vice president and director of branches at Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. "We are thrilled to see that advisors continue to be sold on our business model, which allows them to meet their client needs without firm mandates and directives."

Joining the firm are the following (by location):

Germantown, Tenn.

Opening and working from the firm's new location in Germantown is the Evans, Pickens, Templeton, Vaughn Wealth Management team:

Bruce Evans, CFP®, Senior Vice President - Investments: Evans brings with him almost 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, and concentrates on financial planning and portfolio management. He earned his CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification in 2007.

William Pickens, Senior Vice President - Investments: Pickens began his financial services career in 1980, and concentrates on financial planning and wealth management.

John Templeton, Senior Vice President - Investments: Templeton entered the securities industry in 1994, and focuses on financial planning and portfolio management.

Zack Vaughn, CFP®, Vice President - Investments: Vaughn began his financial services career in 2001, and received his CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification in 2007.

All of the Germantown advisors are transferring from Wells Fargo Advisors.

In addition, the firm announced the hiring of Lee Ramm as a senior registered financial client associate. She will assist the advisors with their office management and client service responsibilities.

Boynton Beach, Fla.

Thomas Kintz, Financial Advisor: Kintz is a 22-year financial services veteran, and concentrates on investment strategies and retirement planning. He transfers from Ameriprise Financial Services.

About Benjamin F. Edwards & Co.

With a tagline of "Investments for Generations", Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. is headquartered in St. Louis, Mo. The firm was founded in 2008 by Benjamin F. (Tad) Edwards IV and currently has 61 branch offices in 26 states and more than 450 employees.

A subsidiary of Benjamin Edwards, Inc., Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. is a full-service brokerage and a Registered Investment Adviser, which offers a wide array of financial products, advisory and investment banking services to its clients and financial advisors. For more information about Benjamin F. Edwards & Co., please visit the firm's corporate website, benjaminfedwards.com, GetInAtBenEdwards.com for advisors, or follow the company on Twitter.com/GrowWithBFEC.