Benjamin Young introduces the Big Country to more choice and expert counsel as he opens a Brightway Insurance Agency

Brightway, The Young Agency will open its doors April 24

ABILENE, TX--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - Brightway Insurance continues to grow as its first location in west Texas is scheduled to open next week. Experienced Agent and now Brightway Agency Owner, Benjamin Young, will open the doors to Brightway, The Young Agency on Monday, April 24. Brightway Insurance is the nation's seventh largest privately held Personal Lines independent insurance agency, and its footprint is quickly growing in the Lone Star State.

Young, a decorated combat veteran, comes to Brightway with three years' industry experience. He is excited that as a Brightway Agency Owner, he will be able to offer something to west Texas that no one else can.

"As a Captive Agent, I quickly saw a demand for options and wanted to do more for my customers and others in my community who needed coverage," said Young. "With Brightway, I have access to a growing list of 40 insurance companies, which means I can offer more choice while helping consumers gain total protection for their homes, cars, trucks and more."

Before joining Brightway, Young was an Agent with State Farm. He and wife, Tara, set roots in Abilene when he was stationed at Dyess Air Force Base. Young gained much of his financial savvy while serving eight years as a Combat Comptroller. His service includes tours in Iraq, Afghanistan and Korea as well as several humanitarian missions in the U.S. and abroad. He maintains his ties to the military and veteran community through his membership in the Commemorative Air Force - Big Country Squadron, where he serves as Finance Officer, and in the Air Force Sergeants Association. Additionally, he is a member of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce and Abilene Young Professionals. Young earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Ashford University in Clinton, Iowa. He loves to read, hunt, play sports and spend time with his family. As a Brightway Agency Owner, he looks forward to making a difference in his community by helping consumers protect their financial futures.

"We couldn't have found a better partner to bring Brightway to west Texas than we have in Benjamin Young," said Brightway President, Talman Howard. "As a Brightway Agency Owner, he has a cadre of support behind him so that he can give his customers his undivided attention, providing the expert counsel Brightway Agencies are known for."

Brightway Agency Owners enjoy support in customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology, which frees up their time to focus on leveraging the broadest possible selection of insurance companies to meet each customer's unique needs. As a result, Brightway agencies consistently outsell other agencies two-to-one.*

Brightway, The Young Agency is located at 3444 N 1st Street, Suite 101 in Abilene (in the same building as Chase Bank) and includes Spanish-speaking Agents. The Agency offers customized Home, Condo, Renters, Auto, Flood, RV, Motorcycle, Boat, ATV, Life and Umbrella insurance policies from 40 insurance carriers including Appalachian Underwriters, Bankers, Cypress, Foremost, Mercury, Progressive and South and Western. The list of carriers will continue to grow after the Agency opens.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent agencies throughout the country. With more than $451 million in annualized written premium, the company is the nation's seventh largest privately held Personal Lines independent insurance agency. Brightway provides its Agency Owners with access to more insurance companies than any other agency, along with a comprehensive system of support that frees them up to focus on customizing policies that meet their customers' needs.

Brightway began franchising operations in 2008 and has since grown to more than 700 people in 13 states serving customers in all 50 states. Forbes has recognized the company as America's No. 1 Franchise to Buy. Additionally, the company was named a top franchise three years in a row by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the fastest-growing private companies in America nine consecutive years by Inc. 5000.

For more information about Brightway, The Young Agency, visit BrightwayYoung.com or call 325-899-3384. Learn more about franchise opportunities with Brightway at BrightwayDifference.com.

