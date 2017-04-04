Benton Notifies Readers of a Clarification of Terminology From the Press Release of March 31, 2017 for the Cape Ray Project

THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 4, 2017) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") has received updated clarification from its joint venture partner Nordmin Engineering Ltd. ("Nordmin") regarding the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") announced March 31, 2017. Nordmin reports that during the independent review process, an error in the interpretation of the 2017 potential underground material of the 51 Zone at the Cape Ray gold project was discovered. To clarify, there were not any errors in any portion of the mineral resource previously provided within the press release. The error occurred only in determining the "potential underground material" for the 51 Underground deposit by Nordmin Engineering. All updated PEA information from the March 31, 2017 press release remains unchanged. The Cape Ray gold project is located approximately 20 kilometers northeast of Port aux Basques, Newfoundland.

The 2016 drilling program provided the team with numerous insights into the nature of this project. It allowed the team to revise the geologic and resource models to better represent the intrinsic nature of the mineral resource, and make a re-assessment to the overall approach and layout of the proposed mine design. The PEA is based on the mineral resource estimate completed by Ginto Consulting Inc., outlined in the National Instrument 43-101 technical report update.

The Company has initiated work towards firming up costs and preparing a prefeasibility study. Apart from further metallurgical studies, the work will include drilling and tailings characterization as well as environmental baseline studies, hydrology monitoring, flora and fauna studies. A NI 43-101 technical report for Cape Ray PEA will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) for April 12th 2017.

The reader should be cautioned that the PEA is preliminary in nature. It contains inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized.

Qualified Persons and 43-101 Disclosure:

Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Mineral Resources, at Ginto Consulting Inc. is an independent Qualified Person as per National Instrument 43-101, and is responsible for the estimation of Cape Ray's mineral resources. Mr. Jutras has reviewed and verified that the technical information related to the estimation of the mineral resources contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

Mike Petrina P.Eng Principal Mining Engineer Moose Mountain Technical Services is an independent Qualified Person as per National Instrument 43-101, and has reviewed the mine plan, production schedule, operating and capital costs and approves the written disclosure of same.

Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded Canadian-based junior with a diversified property portfolio in Gold-Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements.

Clinton Barr (P.Geo.), V.P. Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., is the qualified person responsible for this release has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

