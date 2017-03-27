Benton Options Newly Acquired Bold Cobalt-Copper-Nickel Project to Ardiden Ltd.

THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired through staking, a 100% interest in the Bold cobalt-copper-nickel project located 50km NE of Mine Centre, Ontario. The Project is easily accessible by new logging roads throughout the area.

Subsequent to staking the four separate claim blocks that compose the project, Benton entered into a option agreement with ASX-listed Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV) whereby Ardiden can acquire 100% interest by paying Benton $10,000 cash and 200,000 shares. Benton will retain a 2% Net Smelter Royalty which 1% can be purchased by Ardiden for $500,000.

The four Bold Property claim blocks have multiple historic copper, nickel and cobalt occurrences which were originally discovered in the 1992 by Hexagon Gold (Ontario) Ltd ("Hexagon"). Hexagon discovered a number of sulphide zones and completed a limited broad space reconnaissance drill and sampling program which confirmed the potential for copper, nickel and cobalt mineralization. The 1992 grab sampling program reported grades from trace up to 5.54% Copper, 0.73% Nickel and 0.33% Cobalt which confirms significant exploration potential.

The option agreement on the Bold project adds great investment upside (shares and royalty) for one of Benton's non-core projects.

In addition Benton would like to announce it has multiple other high quality projects available for option and Joint Venture. The projects can be viewed on Benton's website listed below and interested parties are encouraged to contact Benton for further information.

Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources Inc is a well-funded Canadian-based junior with a diversified property portfolio in Gold-Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements.

Clinton Barr (P.Geo.), V.P. Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., is the qualified person responsible for this release has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

Stephen Stares, President

Stephen Stares, President

