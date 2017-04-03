Benton Provides Update on Ongoing Exploration at Bedivere Gold Project

THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 3, 2017) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:BEX) ("Benton" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that exploration work at the Bedivere gold project is progressing well as the company prepares for diamond drilling anticipated to start early this field season. Work to date includes baseline establishment, soil sampling, trail creation and limited mechanical trenching has been completed. The trenching has been limited to the Traxxin gold zone and another gold showing located a further 800m southwest along the strike of the mineralized structure. Surface grab samples from the Traxxin zone graded from trace up to 1281gpt gold (41 ounces), some of which contain impressive visible gold (see Company website for photos). Washing and channel sampling of the mineralized system exposed by the trenching will be initiated as weather permits. The exposed Traxxin zone is a mineralized pyrite-rich zone of quartz veining and stockwork with intense chlorite and iron carbonate alteration. Where exposed, the mineralized zone ranges from 15m to 40m wide and is at minimum 250m long before being lost under cover to the southwest in swampy conditions and into the lake to the northeast.

The Company has also completed a second airborne geophysical survey to cover the entire Bedivere project. The survey was flown by CGG Canada Services Ltd. and included magnetic and time domain electromagnetic ("EM"). The Company is pleased to announce that preliminary data shows multiple high priority targets of weak to strong conductive responses. The Company has identified copper and zinc mineralization in multiple locations associated with felsic to intermediate volcanic rocks and ultramafic intrusive rock units and believes that the project has potential for significant base metal mineralization in addition to the Traxxin gold zone. The EM responses are located in areas where very little previous work has ever been recorded making them intriguing exploration targets for follow-up.

The Company will be attending the Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase on April 4th to 6th at the Valhalla Inn, Thunder Bay. The Company will be showcasing maps, rocks from the Traxxin zone and the newly discovered base metal showings.

About Benton Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc is a well-funded Canadian-based junior with a diversified property portfolio in Gold-Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements.

Clinton Barr (P.Geo.), V.P. Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., is the qualified person responsible for this release has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

Stephen Stares, President

