Berkeley Research Group Grows Brazil Presence with Addition of Ariel Ramirez

EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - Global strategic advisory and expert consulting firm Berkeley Research Group announced today that Ariel Ramirez has joined the firm's Global Investigations + Strategic Intelligence practice as a managing director based in its São Paulo, Brazil, office.

"We are delighted that Ariel has joined BRG," said Latin America Practice Leader Frank Holder. "With his deep expertise in cross-border forensic and compliance internal investigations, he will be an invaluable asset to our client teams."

With a base in Miami, BRG's Latin America practice includes offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Panama and Puerto Rico, and resources on the ground throughout the region.

Ramirez has more than 20 years of experience and has provided forensic investigative, anti-bribery/corruption, compliance and ethics program development, and other risk and internal controls services to Fortune 500 companies, private entities, federal agencies and foreign governments. He has worked in North, Central, and South America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the Mediterranean, with particular experience in Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Russia. He has native fluency in English and Spanish and working knowledge in Portuguese.

"BRG is quickly becoming the recognized leader in investigative, anti-corruption and forensic accounting services not only in Latin America but around the world," said Ramirez. "I look forward to leveraging and complementing BRG's tremendous resources to help clients with their most critical challenges."

Before joining BRG, Ramirez relocated from Washington, DC, to serve an expatriate assignment as the practice leader of forensic services for a Big Four firm in Colombia and Peru, and worked in other areas of the firm's Latin America region. He led or had client service responsibility for investigations and anti-corruption, bribery, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) reviews, compliance, financial crimes, eDiscovery and data analytics engagements for Fortune 100 companies in their Latin America operations. He was also previously president of a professional services and management consulting firm, and served as the practice leader of Forensic Investigation, Anti-Bribery/Corruption services.

Before that, Ramirez served as a forensic audit investigations executive and head of the Americas team at a global manufacturing and electronics company, where he led engagements teams worldwide, joining at the onset of an internal investigation of bribery/corruption allegations by the government. He was also previously director and head of special investigations for Siemens Corporation-USA, responsible for North America.

About Berkeley Research Group, LLC

Berkeley Research Group, LLC (www.thinkbrg.com) is a leading global strategic advisory and expert consulting firm that provides independent advice, data analytics, authoritative studies, expert testimony, investigations, and regulatory and dispute consulting to Fortune 500 corporations, financial institutions, government agencies, major law firms and regulatory bodies around the world. BRG experts and consultants combine intellectual rigor with practical, real-world experience and an in-depth understanding of industries and markets. Their expertise spans economics and finance, data analytics and statistics, and public policy in many of the major sectors of our economy, including healthcare, banking, information technology, energy, construction and real estate. BRG is headquartered in Emeryville, California, with offices across the United States and in Asia, Australia, Canada, Latin America, the Middle East and the United Kingdom.