Berkeley Research Group Receives $62.5 Million Equity Investment from Endeavour Capital

EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Global strategic advisory and expert consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that it has received a $62.5 million minority equity investment from affiliates of Endeavour Capital. The proceeds of the investment will be used to provide additional working capital to support BRG's continued expansion across its core service lines and partially redeem early angel investors.

"When BRG was founded seven years ago, our aim was to establish an entirely new model to attract, incent and retain top talent, based on the Silicon Valley model of collaboration, agility, accountability, empowerment, transparency and choice," said BRG co-founder and Principal Executive Officer David J. Teece. "Those objectives are unchanged today and have been a driving force as we continue to gain significant momentum across the markets we address."

With more than 1,000 employees in 39 offices on five continents, BRG advises clients on complex, high-stakes and unstructured problems. Drawing on a strong foundation in data analytics, BRG comprises highly credentialed experts, prominent academics, CPAs, experienced business leaders, former government officials and seasoned consultants who provide specialized and strategic advice that is evidence based, insight driven and theory informed.

"The process of attracting and developing top talent has been a priority for firm leadership since our inception," said BRG President Tri MacDonald. "Whether it's navigating shifting regulatory landscapes, providing clear and compelling testimony in high-stakes disputes or transforming businesses, BRG offers the world's top professionals, bolstered by high-caliber colleagues at every level of the organization. In Endeavour, we have chosen a capital partner that understands and supports our innovative business model and has a strong record of investing in successful, growth-oriented companies."

"BRG's extraordinary growth is a testament to the outstanding reputation and expertise of BRG's professionals, and the attractiveness of the firm's business model to top talent," said Endeavour co-founder and Managing Director John von Schlegell.

"We are excited to partner with BRG and build long-term value by supporting the company's unique culture and growth model," said Endeavour Managing Director Leland Jones.

American Discovery Capital, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to BRG; O'Melveny & Myers LLP provided corporate legal counsel to BRG on the Endeavour investment; and Alston & Bird LLP served as debt finance counsel. Paul Hastings, LLP provided legal counsel to Endeavour.

About Berkeley Research Group, LLC

Berkeley Research Group, LLC (www.thinkbrg.com) is a leading global strategic advisory and expert consulting firm that provides independent advice, data analytics, authoritative studies, expert testimony, investigations, and regulatory and dispute consulting to Fortune 500 corporations, financial institutions, government agencies, major law firms and regulatory bodies around the world. BRG experts and consultants combine intellectual rigor with practical, real-world experience and an in-depth understanding of industries and markets. Their expertise spans economics and finance, data analytics and statistics, and public policy in many of the major sectors of our economy, including healthcare, banking, information technology, energy, construction and real estate. BRG is headquartered in Emeryville, California, with offices across the United States and in Asia, Australia, Canada, Latin America, the Middle East and the United Kingdom.

About Endeavour Capital

Endeavour was founded in 1991 to be a resident source of capital and long-term partner to leading Western US-based businesses. Endeavour has completed over 50 platform investments and dozens of add-on acquisitions in its 26-year history. Endeavour is currently investing out of its seventh equity fund, with $775 million in committed capital, and has offices in Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland and Denver. For more information, please visit www.endeavourcapital.com.