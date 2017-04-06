BERNINA of America Announces BERNINA 350 Special Edition Cotton+Steel Instagram Sweepstakes

Share an image of the BERNINA 350 SE Cotton+Steel sewing machine for a chance to win your very own machine

AURORA, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Cotton+Steel to offer an Instagram sweepstakes that focuses on sharing photos of the BERNINA 350 Special Edition (B 350 SE) Cotton+Steel sewing machines. To enter, participants must share images of the B 350 SE Cotton+Steel sewing machine with hashtag #iwantaCSBERNINA to Instagram. Participants are not limited to the number of photos that can be shared. Two winners will be chosen at random and will receive the B 350 SE (a value of $1,899) with their choice of either the "Hello Lovely" or "I Love Sewing" faceplate. The sweepstakes will run from April 3 until April 14 and is available to United States citizens, 18 years or older who have a valid Instagram account. The sweepstake winners will be announced at the end of April.

"We are pleased to work with Cotton+Steel to offer the Instagram community an opportunity to share their favorite BERNINA 350 Special Edition Cotton+Steel images with other sewists around the country," said Amy Gutierrez, Director of Marketing for BERNINA of America. "We hope sewists will participate in the sweepstakes for a chance to win their very own B 350 SE sewing machine with custom-designed Cotton+Steel faceplates."

BERNINA partnered with Cotton+Steel (C+S), a contemporary fabric design company, to design two faceplates, "Hello Lovely" and "I Love Sewing" for the new B 350 SE sewing machine. The "Hello Lovely" faceplate features a bright colored, floral design with two flying birds. The "I Love Sewing" faceplate features a colorful design with scissors and thread, perfect for any sewist. The B 350 SE sewing machine also includes seven BERNINA full-shank presser feet. In addition to the two custom-designed faceplates, the B 350 SE sewing machine comes equipped with a slide on extension table and the BERNINA Free Hand System. The seven BERNINA presser feet include the Reverse pattern foot #1, the Zipper foot #4, the Blindstitch foot #4, the 3-Groove pintuck foot #30, Patchwork foot #37, the Buttonhole foot with slide #3A, and the Walking foot #50 with three soles. For more information visit, www.bernina.com/3series.

Cotton+Steel (C+S), a division of RJR Fabrics, was founded in 2013 on the ideas that there is strength in collaboration and value in good design. C+S strives to honor the traditions of creativity, resourcefulness and innovation innate in the sewing and quilting world. The four contemporary designers who designed the colorful and fun faceplates include Melody Miller, Rashida Coleman-Hale, Alexia Abegg, and Sarah Watts. For more information, visit www.cottonandsteelfabrics.com.

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer

with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery

machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA's leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook: www.facebook.com/berninausa, Instagram: @BERNINAUSA, and Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/WeAllSew, and read BERNINA's WeAllSew blog at www.weallsew.com. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com or call (630)978-2500.