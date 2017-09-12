BERNINA Announces WeAllSew Sewing Room Photo Sweepstakes

In celebration of National Sewing Month sewists can share sewing room photos; Grand Prize winner will receive a BERNINA 215 Simply Red sewing machine

AURORA, IL--(Marketwired - Sep 12, 2017) - BERNINA of America, the world's premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is pleased to announce that in celebration of National Sewing month, its WeAllSew blog is offering the BERNINA Sewing Room Photo sweepstakes, a contest where sewists can share up to twelve photos of their sewing room. To enter, sewists upload photos on the WeAllSew Community section for a chance to win a BERNINA 215 Simply Red (B 215 Simply Red) sewing machine. Photos should include a description of the unique sewing spot. One Grand Prize winner will receive a B 215 Simply Red. The Second Prize winner will receive Tula Pink Scissors and the Third, an OLFA Ergonomic Rotary Cutter. The sweepstakes will end on September 30. Winners will be chosen by members of the BERNINA of America team and recognized in early October.

"We continually try to engage and encourage our online community to share and in celebration of National Sewing month, we wanted to give them the opportunity to show off their sewing rooms; the place where all the magic and creativity takes place," said Amy Sherfinski, Director of Marketing for BERNINA of America.

Participants, who are U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older who are registered, can log in and submit sewing room photos directly to WeAllSew (www.WeAllSew.com). For those who aren't registered, go to www.WeAllSew.com to register first. To submit a photo, click on the Community tab and choose upload project. Participants will then provide their photos along with a brief description in order to submit an entry for consideration. Participants must have a valid email address, Internet access and be a member of the WeAllSew blog community. For more information, visit https://weallsew.com/celebrate-national-sewing-month-for-a-chance-to-win/.

WeAllSew is a unique online community where sewists, quilters, embroiders and crafters from around the country come to share their passion for designing and creating. The blog is easy-to-navigate and provides sewists quick access to projects, videos, tips, tricks, and WeAllSew experts. Visitors can also register to become a WeAllSew member or receive the WeAllSew newsletter. For more information, visit www.WeAllSew.com.

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA's leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers, who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook: www.facebook.com/berninausa, Instagram: @BERNINAUSA, and Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/WeAllSew, and read BERNINA's WeAllSew blog at www.weallsew.com. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com or call (630)978-2500.