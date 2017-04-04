BERNINA of America Introduces Bernina 350 Special Edition Cotton+Steel Sewing Machine

Limited special edition sewing machine offers two unique faceplates "Hello Lovely" & "I Love Sewing"

AURORA, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is pleased to introduce its new BERNINA 350 Special Edition Cotton+Steel (B 350 SE) sewing machine with two unique faceplate options. BERNINA partnered with Cotton+Steel (C+S), a contemporary fabric design company, to design two faceplates, "Hello Lovely" and "I Love Sewing" for the new B 350 SE sewing machine. The "Hello Lovely" faceplate features a bright colored floral design with two flying birds. The "I Love Sewing" faceplate features a colorful design with scissors and thread, perfect for any sewist. The B 350 SE sewing machines are now available at BERNINA Dealers, nationwide with an MSRP of $1,899.

"Our partnership with Cotton+Steel has enabled us to provide not only a quality machine for sewists but one that showcases creative faceplate designs inherent of the sewing and quilting world," said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. "Additionally, the machine is not only eye-catching and fun, it comes with seven of BERNINA's full-shank presser feet to provide the sewist with an array of sewing and options."

In addition to the two custom-designed faceplates, the B 350 SE sewing machine comes equipped with a slide-on extension table, the BERNINA Free Hand System, and seven BERNINA full-shank presser feet. The seven BERNINA presser feet include the Reverse pattern foot #1, the Zipper foot #4, the Blindstitch foot #4, the 3-Groove pintuck foot #30, Patchwork foot #37, the Buttonhole foot with slide #3A, and the Walking foot #50 with three soles.

Other features include 191 total stitch patterns, a maximum sewing speed up to 900 stitches per minute, and a stitch width up to 5.5 mm. The B 350 SE also has a direct-selection function that allows sewists to switch quickly between 18 utility stitches and 63 decorative stitches, including 11 quilting stitches. Additionally, a high-precision buttonhole function with two programmed buttonhole styles gives users the ability to sew buttonholes of the exact same length every time. There's also enough memory space to permanently store up to 30 stitches as well as a bright LED sewing light. For more information, visit www.bernina.com/3series.

Cotton+Steel (C+S), a division of RJR Fabrics, was founded in 2013 on the ideas that there is strength in collaboration and value in good design. C+S strives to honor the traditions of creativity, resourcefulness and innovation innate in the sewing and quilting world. The four contemporary designers who designed the colorful and fun faceplates include Melody Miller,

Rashida Coleman-Hale, Alexia Abegg, and Sarah Watts. For more information, visit www.cottonandsteelfabrics.com.

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA's leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook: www.facebook.com/berninausa, Instagram: @BERNINAUSA, and Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/WeAllSew, and read BERNINA's WeAllSew blog at www.weallsew.com. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com or call (630)978-2500.