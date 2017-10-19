BERNINA of America Introduces Its New 5 Series Machines

Newly designed, re-engineered machines with BERNINA Hook offer sewists robust new features and functions

AURORA, IL--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is pleased to introduce its new BERNINA 5 Series machines, the BERNINA 590 (B 590), BERNINA 570 Quilter's Edition (B 570 QE), BERNINA 535 (B 535), and BERNINA 500 (B 500). The new machines have sewing and embroidery capabilities and come with the BERNINA Hook, a Jumbo Bobbin with 70 percent extra thread capacity, 8.5" freearm space right of the needle, an Automatic Thread Cutter, and a 4.3" touchscreen that is easy to navigate. The 5 Series machines come standard with a Magnetic Accessory Box, a Semi-automatic needle threader, the BERNINA Adaptive Thread Tension, and 2 spool holders. BERNINA 5 Series machines are now available at BERNINA Dealers nationwide.

"The BERNINA 5 Series machines have been completely re-engineered to provide sewists with a number of innovative features that gives their creativity no boundaries. They all have embroidery capabilities and come with the BERNINA Hook to provide high-precision stitches," said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. "These larger machines empower sewists to push their design limits to the max."

While all new 5 Series machines have the ability to embroider, at a stitch rate of 1,000 per minute, they also offer new onscreen embroidery design editing options that include: Invisible and Smart Secure, Thread-Up Command, Programmable jump stitch cutting, a Thread Away mode and the ability to read a variety of embroidery design formats (EXP, DST, PES, PEC, JEF, SEW, PCS, XXX). Other embroidery features available on the B 500 and B 590 include: Pinpoint Placement, Undo/Redo, Group/Ungroup, a new Color Wheel and access to a Creative Embroidery Consultant.

Additionally, the Triple Stitch feature is new for sewing and quilting on the B 570 QE and B 590. These two machines now come with an Automatic presser foot lift, presser foot pressure and pivot/hover functionality.

B 590 (MSRP $7,499 with module)

The B 590 is the top-of-the-line 5 Series model that boasts full embroidery functionality with sewing and embroidery speeds of up to 1,000 stitches per minute (SPM). Additionally it offers a 9.0 mm stitch width, 8.5" freearm space right of the needle, 8 embroidery alphabets, 275 built-in embroidery designs, 500 stitch patterns, and comes standard with the BERNINA Stitch Regulator (BSR). Other embroidery features available include: Pinpoint Placement, Undo/Redo, Group/Ungroup, a new Color Wheel and access to a Creative Embroidery Consultant. For more information, visit www.bernina.com/new5series.

B 570 QE (MSRP $4,999 and $6,199 with module)

The B 570 QE, made especially for quilters, offers an extended work space, BERNINA Dual Feed, the BSR, 73 quilting stitches, the BERNINA Patchwork Foot # 97, an automatic thread cutter, 9.0 mm stitch width, 7 built-in embroidery alphabets, 250 built-in embroidery designs, 450 stitch patterns and an optional embroidery module with lite embroidery capabilities. Additionally, the B 570 QE has the Triple Stitch Function and Pattern Repeat x 99. For more information, visit www.bernina.com/new5series.

B 535 (MSRP $3,499 and $4,699 with module)

The B 535, the entry-level 5 Series machine, comes with multi-function knobs, 8.5" freearm space right of the needle, a 5.5 mm stitch width and 6 mm stitch length and a 4.3" color touchscreen. Additionally, it has 11 needle positions, 4 built-in embroidery alphabets, 50 built-in embroidery designs, 300 stitch patterns, and the option to add the BSR or embroidery module. For more information, visit www.bernina.com/new5series.

B 500 (MSRP of $3,399 and $4,299 with module)

The B 500 is an embroidery only machine that offers embroiderers Pinpoint Placement, Undo/Redo, Group/Ungroup and the Re-arrange design stitch order feature. Additionally, it has 8.5" freearm space right of the needle. Other embroidery features available on the B 500 include: a new Color Wheel and access to a Creative Embroidery Consultant. For more information, visit www.bernina.com/new5series.

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA's leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook: www.facebook.com/berninausa, Instagram: @BERNINAUSA, and Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/WeAllSew, and read BERNINA's WeAllSew blog at www.weallsew.com. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com or call (630)978-2500.