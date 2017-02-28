BERNINA of America Partners With RARE Science to Host RARE BEAR-NINA Events

Attendees will have the opportunity to make a RARE Bear that will be donated to children with rare diseases

AURORA, IL--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with RARE Science™ to create the BEAR-NINA Sew-In, where the community is invited to make stuffed bears for children. RARE Science is a non-profit organization that works globally with patient families and foundations to help aid in finding cures for children with rare diseases. In 2015, RARE Science initiated the RARE Bear program, a grassroots community-driven effort that makes and donates RARE Bears to children affected by these diseases.

"BERNINA is proud to partner with RARE Science to help children and families affected by rare diseases," said Amy Gutierrez, Director of Marketing for BERNINA of America. "We are excited for members of the community to come together to sew RARE Bears that will bring comfort to children and their families."

"We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with BERNINA which will help us unite even more patient families around the world and bring joy to these special kids," said Christina Waters, Founder and CEO of RARE Science, Inc. "The RARE Bear Program is instrumental in building rare patient communities around the world which is the critical foundation by which we can begin the journey to find therapies."

About RARE Science, Inc.

RARE Science, Inc. is a non-profit research organization that focuses on accelerating identification of more immediate therapeutic solutions for kids with rare disease by empowering patient families and lowering the barriers to rare disease medical research. The RARE Bear Program is supported by the ever-growing RARE Bear Army of volunteers that span 15 countries and partners including BERNINA, The Quilt Show, Spoonflower, Mountain Mist and Simplicity that help make one of a kind bears for special one of a kind "rare" kids. The RARE Bears are instrumental in worldwide patient community outreach enabling research for rare disease. Each unique RARE Bear is matched to a child's favorite hobby and colors and is identified by a unique serial number on the tag of authenticity. For more information on RARE Science and the RARE Bear Program, visit http://www.rarescience.org, or contact info@rarescience.org.

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA's leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook: www.facebook.com/berninausa, Instagram: @BERNINAUSA, and Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/WeAllSew, and read BERNINA's WeAllSew blog at www.weallsew.com. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com or call (630)978-2500.