Bernstein-Rein Wins Flagstar Bank in Competitive Review

KANSAS CITY, MO and TROY, MI--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Flagstar Bank ( NYSE : FBC), the largest savings bank in Michigan, the fifth largest in the country, and a leading national originator of residential mortgage loans, has named Bernstein-Rein as its agency of record following a review managed by the AAR Partners led by Lisa Colantuono.

The review began late summer and was narrowed from an extensive field of contenders to a final group of five agencies.

"We were looking for a marketing partner to elevate and expand our craft brand position -- someone who could offer solutions tailored specifically to our customers' needs," said Matt Allen, Chief Marketing Officer at Flagstar. "We connected right away with the entire Bernstein-Rein team, who not only brought us strategic and original ideas on how to tell our story, but also the process and operational discipline to bring those ideas to life."

BR is tasked with deepening consumers' understanding of Flagstar's craft message to attract people seeking the care and attention embodied by the craft promise. Flagstar introduced its craft brand positioning in the spring of 2016.

"Flagstar is a future-forward brand, acutely aware that consumers value having a relationship with the financial institution they have entrusted with their money," said Chris Perkins, Managing Director of BR. "We are excited to bring our analytical, strategic, creative and media capabilities together to communicate Flagstar's craft brand in a highly engaging way that consumers will embrace."

About Flagstar

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. ( NYSE : FBC) is a $14.3 billion savings and loan holding company headquartered in Troy, Mich. Flagstar Bank, FSB, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services through 99 branches in the state. It also provides home loans through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in all 50 states, as well as through 31 retail locations in 21 states. Flagstar is a leading national originator and servicer of mortgage loans, handling payments and record keeping for nearly $76 billion of home loans for nearly 370,000 borrowers. For more information, please visit flagstar.com.

About Bernstein-Rein

Based in Kansas City, MO, Bernstein-Rein is a connections agency. In developing marketing programs for its clients, BR identifies, develops and creates communications ideas and experiences that authentically represent its clients brands, yet are highly relevant to the right people. This approach yields effective and engaging work that consumers want to connect with and share. BR was founded in 1964 by Bob Bernstein, who was one of the first to harness the power of consumer connections through the creation of the Happy Meal, a mainstay at McDonald's outlets worldwide. And still an agency client. Find out more at www.b-r.com.