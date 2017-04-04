Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty Launches New Agent Platform

Taps Seattle tech firms Moxi Works, Imprev for integrated CRM and automated marketing services

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty has launched a powerful combination of the latest in agent productivity technology. Agents now have access to the Moxi Engage™ CRM from Moxi Works, which is fully integrated into an advanced automated marketing platform from Imprev, Inc.

"There's a great technology race in real estate that has brokerages scrambling to add the latest innovations to gain a competitive edge and attract new agents," says Matthew Rand, managing partner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty, which operates 26 offices with 1000 agents. "But agents are suffering from tool fatigue: There are too many disconnected apps and tools offered to agents without a focused plan from the broker to tie them all together," he continues.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty, which is the premier real estate broker in New York City's northern suburbs, closes more than $2.1 billion in real estate sales every year in Westchester, the Hudson Valley, and Northern New Jersey. The Rand organization is well-known for its regional technology leadership. It was the first company to put its listings online, the first to offer mapping and directions, and now the first to provide a fully mobile environment for home sellers and buyers.

"Combining two best-in-class technologies that are fully integrated helps makes Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty agents' lives simpler and their businesses more successful," Rand says. He adds, "The streamlined experience will also be a powerful offering in our recruiting strategy."

Renwick Congdon, CEO of Imprev, a company known for its advanced automated marketing services, explains how the Moxi Works and Imprev integration creates a unique value proposition. "Providing compelling, timely, and relevant content to buyers and sellers helps agents build relationships and trust," Congdon shares. "Delivering the right marketing to the client consistently and automatically can help an agent gain a client for life."

"We're making sure agents do the right thing at the right time, which we've seen dramatically increases their new, repeat, and referral business," says York Baur, CEO at Seattle-based Moxi Works. "The technology that BHGRE Rand Realty is providing to its agents will provide a workflow that will be the envy of its competitors."

For example, listing and contact information for each Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty agent will be synchronized between his or her CRM and marketing platforms. The streamlined workflow dramatically increases agent efficiency and improves data quality by eliminating the need to enter listing and contact information in multiple systems. The integration also enables the automatic creation of marketing content for a wide range of marketing activities -- from promoting a new listing to keeping in contact with an agent's leads and sphere of influence -- all without requiring the agent to lift a finger.

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty is the premier real estate broker in New York City's northern suburbs, comprising 26 offices, over 1000 agents, and closing more than $2.1 billion in real estate sales every year in Westchester, the Hudson Valley, and Northern New Jersey. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty is the leading real estate brokerage for New York City's Northern Suburbs of Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, and Orange Counties, and the Northern New Jersey suburbs of Bergen, Passaic, and Morris Counties.

About Moxi Works

Moxi Works is a residential brokerage services company that makes agents significantly more productive and brokerages more profitable by helping them effectively run their businesses.

Moxi Works' integrated tools are centered on a sphere-based selling process that drastically increases agents' repeat and referral business, while lowering overall technology, training and support costs for the brokerage. With Moxi Works, brokerages are able to make their agents' lives simpler and their businesses more successful. More information at www.moxiworks.com

About Imprev

Many of the most respected brands in real estate use Imprev's Automated Marketing Services to set themselves apart from their competition. With Imprev, brokerages can automatically create a fully-branded print, digital, and social media marketing package for all of their agents' new listings, giving them a recruiting edge and driving unprecedented brand consistency. Established in 2000, the Imprev platform powers the marketing centers for hundreds of brokerages and franchises -- representing over 20% of real estate agents in North America -- including RE/MAX, Coldwell Banker, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Corcoran Group, and NextHome. Discover more at www.imprev.com.