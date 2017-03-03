Better service, access and safety for St. John's public transit users

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR--(Marketwired - March 3, 2017) - The governments of Canada and St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, are making infrastructure investments that will help create jobs, grow the middle class, and support a high standard of living for Canadians and their families for years to come.

Nick Whalen, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Dale Kirby, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development and MHA for the District of Mount Scio, on behalf of the Honourable Eddie Joyce, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment, announced more than $2.6 million for five projects under the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund (PTIF) that will provide vital upgrades for St. John's Metrobus transit system.

Transit users will soon benefit from 18 new accessible buses that will be fitted with video surveillance for increased driver and passenger safety. In addition, 29 new wheelchair accessible bus shelters will be added along six routes, and a new transit operations system will be installed.

Funding will also be made available for a study that will help improve operational efficiency at the fleet's only service and maintenance facility, generating cost-savings that will directly benefit transit service delivery.

These critical upgrades will greatly improve rider experience while modernizing the existing bus fleet and help establish a stronger, more inclusive and sustainable transit system in St. John's.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes that we need a solid partnership with all orders of government to support infrastructure projects that help the middle class grow and prosper now and into the future. Getting people where they need to go safely, efficiently and comfortably is fundamental to economic growth and I'm very pleased to see how this new funding program will yield benefits for transit users in St. John's."

Nick Whalen, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador continues to collaborate with the Federal Government and municipal governments to assist communities as they pursue regional infrastructure improvements. The funding announced supports modernization, operational efficiencies and improved accessibility for users of the municipal transit system, and these investments will contribute to more sustainable, efficient and effective delivery of services for residents."

The Honourable Eddie Joyce, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment

"The City of St. John's is pleased to contribute over $1.3 million to improve infrastructure and service for GoBus and Metrobus customers. Our goal is to ensure that accessible, affordable transportation is provided to all residents in a respectful manner, and these upgrades will make a positive difference in the lives of many residents."

Dennis O'Keefe, Mayor, City of St. John's

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is contributing a total of $1,303,349 for the five projects, representing 50 percent of the total eligible costs. The City of St. John's is providing the remainder of the funding.

These projects are in addition to the eight public transit projects announced for Newfoundland and Labrador on July 7, 2016 at the signing of the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador bilateral agreement.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Related product(s)

Financial details and list of projects

Associated links

Government of Canada's $180-billion+ infrastructure plan: http://www.budget.gc.ca/fes-eea/2016/docs/themes/infrastructure-en.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/index-eng.html.

Public Transit Infrastructure Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/ptif-fitc-eng.php.

New Building Canada Plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/nbcp-npcc-eng.html.

Twitter: @INFC_eng

Web: Infrastructure Canada