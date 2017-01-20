Better wastewater treatment facility in store for Chipman thanks to newly approved funding for water and wastewater projects across New Brunswick

CHIPMAN, NEW BRUNSWICK--(Marketwired - Jan. 20, 2017) - The governments of Canada and New Brunswick are safeguarding public health and helping protect the province's waterways by investing in projects to ensure that water and wastewater systems in the province are up to date, efficient and meet communities' increasing capacity needs. These investments will also help create jobs and lay the foundation for new economic opportunities to strengthen the middle class across the province.
Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Brian Gallant, Premier of New Brunswick, announced that a new project in Chipman has been approved under the Government of Canada's Clean Water and Waste Water Fund. The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of the funding for this project-just over $1.7 million-and the province of New Brunswick is providing more than $892,000. The municipality will provide the balance of funding.
Thanks to this investment, Chipman residents will benefit from a new and improved wastewater treatment facility, replacing the aging infrastructure currently servicing the community and introducing upgraded processes to ensure cleaner water flows into the Salmon River.
As well as this project, Minister LeBlanc and Premier Gallant also announced 73 other clean water and waste water projects across New Brunswick that will benefit an additional 46 communities. The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of the funding-more than $38 million-while New Brunswick is providing more than $19 million. The municipalities will provide the remainder of the funding.
Along with the projects announced under this fund in August 2016, a total of 121 projects are now approved.
"Water and wastewater treatment infrastructure is essential to maintaining clean waterways and a healthy environment. We have committed to engaging with our regional partners to make sure they have the support they need to build sustainable communities and create well-paying jobs for the middle class. I'm glad to see these critical projects moving forward, which will help ensure the long-term health and prosperity of New Brunswick residents for generations to come."
The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
"New Brunswickers want their government to invest in projects that will create more jobs. Funding infrastructure projects for essential services like clean, accessible drinking water are integral to supporting a community's capacity to foster economic development, to support its people, and to attract businesses."
The Honourable Brian Gallant, Premier of New Brunswick
- This funding is part of the first phase of Investing in Canada, the Government of Canada's historic plan to support public infrastructure across the country.
- The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
Canada and New Brunswick fund 74 projects to improve water and wastewater systems across the province
Investment of more than $57.1 million
Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF)
Under this new federal funding program, the governments of Canada and New Brunswick are investing $57.1 million in 74 water and wastewater projects to ensure New Brunswickers have access to clean and reliable water sources. This is in addition to the projects announced with the signing of the bilateral agreement on August 18, 2016.
The Government of Canada is contributing $38.069 million for the 74 projects, representing 50% of the total eligible costs, and the province is providing $19.035 million.
List of 75 new CWWF projects
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Location
|Project Name
|Federal Funding
|
|Provincial Funding
|
|Anticipated Start Date
|Aroostook
|Culvert Replacement
|$26,071
|
|$13,035
|
|April 3, 2017
|Bas-Caraquet
|Storm water sewer - LeBouthillier Street
|$252,350
|
|$126,175
|
|June 1, 2017
|Bathurst
|Allison Crescent - Water, Sanitary Sewer, Storm Infrastructure, and Sanitary Lift Station No. 7 Renewals
|$1,255,068
|
|$627,534
|
|June 1, 2017
|Beresford
|Foulem Subdivision: Replacement of Sanitary and Water Supply Systems
|$1,208,706
|
|$604,353
|
|June 1, 2017
|Bertrand
|Study and Design for Water Supply and Sewer Systems
|$18,811
|
|$9,405
|
|April 29, 2017
|Blacks Harbour
|Aeration System Upgrades to Pond 1, Cell 2 - Phase 2
|$59,025
|
|$29,512
|
|April 1, 2017
|Bouctouche
|Rehabilitation of Waste Water System
|$1,213,883
|
|$606,941
|
|December 1, 2016
|Campbellton
|WWTP Phase III - UV Disinfection System and Clarifier Bridge Upgrades
|$424,849
|
|$212,424
|
|February 15, 2017
|Cap-Pelé
|Extension of Sanitary Sewer System - Acadie and Saint-André Roads
|$1,886,348
|
|$943,174
|
|May 1, 2017
|Caraquet
|Replacement of Watermain - Du Portage Street and St-Pierre Boulevard West
|$1,564,282
|
|$782,141
|
|May 1, 2017
|Caraquet
|Rehabilitation of Sanitary Sewer Pipe - St-Pierre Boulevard West
|$469,285
|
|$234,642
|
|June 1, 2017
|Caraquet
|Installation of UV System - Du Portage Street lagoon
|$260,714
|
|$130,357
|
|June 1, 2017
|Centreville
|Central, Main, Burtt, Buchanan, and Mill Street - Storm Drain and Manhole Restructuring
|$10,950
|
|$5,475
|
|May 1, 2017
|Charlo
|Water Distribution and Sanitary Sewer System Upgrades
|$582,260
|
|$291,130
|
|December 1, 2016
|Chipman
|Village of Chipman Wastewater Treatment Facility Replacement
|$1,785,889
|
|$892,944
|
|May 29, 2017
|Commission de services régionaux Chaleur
|Leachate Treatment
|$906,241
|
|$453,120
|
|January 9, 2017
|Dalhousie
|Brunswick Street Phase III (Victoria Street to Grey Street) - Sewer Separation and Watermain Renewal
|$279,211
|
|$139,605
|
|April 1, 2017
|Dieppe
|Gauvin Road - Watermain, Sanitary, and Storm Sewer Renewal and Storm Sewer Extension
|$1,282,160
|
|$641,080
|
|May 23, 2017
|Eel River Crossing
|Implementation, Upgrade, and Rehabilitation of Water and Sanitary Systems
|$771,394
|
|$385,697
|
|December 1, 2016
|Fredericton
|Storm Water Shed Analysis
|$104,285
|
|$52,142
|
|May 1, 2017
|Grand Falls
|Lagoon UV Disinfection System
|$150,692
|
|$75,346
|
|January 1, 2017
|Grand Falls
|E. H. Daigle Blvd. Detention Basin
|$113,883
|
|$56,941
|
|January 1, 2017
|Grand Falls
|Fire Hydrants Restoration
|$31,285
|
|$15,642
|
|April 1, 2017
|Grand Falls
|Water Distribution Study and Hydraulic Modeling
|$15,643
|
|$7,821
|
|February 1, 2017
|Grand Falls
|Leclerc Lift Station Cancellation and Looping Study
|$18,250
|
|$9,125
|
|February 1, 2017
|Grand Falls
|Harley Hill Reservoir Upgrades
|$96,086
|
|$48,043
|
|February 1, 2017
|Hampton
|Hampton Wastewater Treatment Plant Study and Upgrades
|$208,049
|
|$104,024
|
|December 1, 2016
|Hartland
|Elm Street, Albert Street, and Monty Street - Sewer Separation and Infrastructure Renewal
|$411,093
|
|$205,546
|
|May 31, 2017
|Kedgwick
|Improvements to Lagoon Aeration
|$29,148
|
|$14,574
|
|June 1, 2017
|Kedgwick
|Replacement of Altitude Valve and Improvements to SCADA
|$24,868
|
|$12,434
|
|December 1, 2016
|Kedgwick
|Pipe Replacement and Separation Work - Notre-Dame Street
|$704,772
|
|$352,386
|
|April 1, 2017
|Kedgwick
|Installation of Water Tank to Better Meet Demand
|$589,328
|
|$294,664
|
|April 1, 2017
|Kedgwick
|Pipe Replacement and Separation Work - St-Joseph Street
|$222,882
|
|$111,441
|
|April 3, 2017
|Lamèque
|Replacement of Stations 1 and 4 and UV Treatment of Wastewater
|$704,649
|
|$352,324
|
|December 1, 2016
|Le Goulet
|Mitigation Analysis - Le Goulet Lake
|$36,500
|
|$18,250
|
|December 1, 2016
|McAdam
|Twenty Fourth Street - Storm Sewer Replacement
|$43,193
|
|$21,596
|
|April 1, 2017
|Memramcook
|Water Supply Extension - Phase 2
|$750,000
|
|$375,000
|
|December 1, 2016
|Miramichi
|Decommission and Replace Rennie Road Standpipe with Transmission Line to New Water Reservoir
|$748,874
|
|$374,437
|
|April 1, 2017
|Miramichi
|Consolidation of Water Chlorination for Chatham Distribution System Phase 1
|$990,582
|
|$495,291
|
|May 1, 2017
|Nackawic
|Harding Drive and Landegger Drive - Storm and Sanitary Pipe Re-lining
|$226,996
|
|$113,498
|
|July 1, 2017
|Neguac
|Storm Water - Water Infiltration Problems
|$64,601
|
|$32,300
|
|May 21, 2017
|Neguac
|Sanitary Sewer - LeBreton Street
|$100,000
|
|$50,000
|
|December 1, 2016
|Oromocto
|Watermain Renewal - Restigouche Road and Nasson Crescent
|$500,805
|
|$250,402
|
|April 1, 2017
|Richibucto
|Water System Upgrades, Water Reservoir Upgrades, and New Stand-by Generators
|$445,299
|
|$222,649
|
|December 1, 2016
|Riverside-Albert
|Watermain Renewals
|$301,985
|
|$150,992
|
|May 23, 2017
|Riverview
|Pine Glen Road - Watermain Extension and Sewer Upgrades
|$1,214,926
|
|$607,463
|
|June 1, 2017
|Rogersville
|Upgrade of Penstock for Lift Station No. 4
|$148,176
|
|$74,088
|
|December 1, 2016
|Rothesay
|Infiltration and Inflow Study of the Rothesay Sanitary Sewer System
|$199,967
|
|$99,983
|
|December 1, 2016
|Sackville
|Lorne Street Infrastructure Upgrade with Storm Water Mitigation Phase II
|$1,450,194
|
|$725,097
|
|December 1, 2016
|Saint Andrews
|Alexander Crescent - Water and Sanitary Sewer Renewal
|$123,839
|
|$61,919
|
|January 3, 2017
|Saint Andrews
|Edward Street - Water and Sewer Renewal
|$187,174
|
|$93,587
|
|January 3, 2017
|Saint Andrews
|Charles Street Phase 3 - Water Renewal and Combined Sewer Separation
|$238,193
|
|$119,096
|
|January 3, 2017
|Saint John
|Modernization of Greenwood Subdivision Wastewater Treatment Facility
|$748,832
|
|$374,416
|
|April 1, 2017
|Saint John
|Combined/Sanitary Sewer System - CSO/SSO Controls Installation
|$408,073
|
|$204,036
|
|April 1, 2017
|Saint John
|Modernization of Morna Heights Wastewater Treatment Facility
|$748,832
|
|$374,416
|
|April 1, 2017
|Saint John
|Tilley Avenue - Sewer Separation
|$226,707
|
|$113,353
|
|April 1, 2017
|Saint John
|District Metering Program
|$362,732
|
|$181,366
|
|April 1, 2017
|Saint John
|McAllister Drive - Watermain Renewal
|$453,415
|
|$226,707
|
|April 1, 2017
|Saint John
|Sanitary Sewer and Storm Water Model Development and Mapping (West)
|$113,354
|
|$56,677
|
|April 1, 2017
|Saint John
|Currie Avenue - Sewer Separation, Watermain, and Sanitary Sewer Renewals
|$351,397
|
|$175,698
|
|April 1, 2017
|Saint John
|SCADA System
|$204,037
|
|$102,018
|
|April 1, 2017
|Saint-Hilaire
|Environmental Risk Assessment for Lagoon
|$5,683
|
|$2,841
|
|December 1, 2016
|Saint-Quentin
|Pipe Replacement for Guimond Street - Phase 2
|$528,409
|
|$264,204
|
|May 1, 2017
|Salisbury
|Albert Trail Culvert No. 2 Replacement
|$401,435
|
|$200,717
|
|June 5, 2017
|Shediac
|Downtown Revitalization - Phase 3
|$985,055
|
|$492,527
|
|April 1, 2017
|Shippagan
|Replacement of Sanitary Sewer and Construction Storm Water Sewer - 12th Street.
|$377,066
|
|$188,533
|
|December 1, 2016
|St. George
|L'etete Road - Watermain Replacement and New Service Laterals
|$267,096
|
|$133,548
|
|January 3, 2017
|St. George
|Campbell Hill Road - Watermain Replacement and New Service Laterals
|$84,659
|
|$42,329
|
|January 3, 2017
|St. Stephen
|Milltown Boulevard (King Street to Hawthorne Street) - Watermain and Sanitary Sewer Renewal
|$1,300,596
|
|$650,298
|
|May 15, 2017
|St. Stephen
|Thompson Avenue and Springwood Court - Sanitary Sewer Renewal and Combined Sewer Separation
|$334,652
|
|$167,326
|
|July 15, 2017
|Tide Head
|Restigouche Drive - Sewer Separation and Infrastructure Renewal
|$1,374,623
|
|$687,311
|
|May 1, 2017
|Tracadie
|System Hook-up - Secteur Sheila
|$25,185
|
|$12,592
|
|May 15, 2017
|Tracadie
|Control Building - Water Supply
|$299,821
|
|$149,910
|
|December 1, 2016
|Tracadie
|Lift Station No.2 and Improvements to Tracadie Sector Lagoon
|$3,014,606
|
|$1,507,303
|
|May 15, 2017