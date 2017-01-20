News Room
January 20, 2017

Better wastewater treatment facility in store for Chipman thanks to newly approved funding for water and wastewater projects across New Brunswick

CHIPMAN, NEW BRUNSWICK--(Marketwired - Jan. 20, 2017) - The governments of Canada and New Brunswick are safeguarding public health and helping protect the province's waterways by investing in projects to ensure that water and wastewater systems in the province are up to date, efficient and meet communities' increasing capacity needs. These investments will also help create jobs and lay the foundation for new economic opportunities to strengthen the middle class across the province.

Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Brian Gallant, Premier of New Brunswick, announced that a new project in Chipman has been approved under the Government of Canada's Clean Water and Waste Water Fund. The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of the funding for this project-just over $1.7 million-and the province of New Brunswick is providing more than $892,000. The municipality will provide the balance of funding.

Thanks to this investment, Chipman residents will benefit from a new and improved wastewater treatment facility, replacing the aging infrastructure currently servicing the community and introducing upgraded processes to ensure cleaner water flows into the Salmon River.

As well as this project, Minister LeBlanc and Premier Gallant also announced 73 other clean water and waste water projects across New Brunswick that will benefit an additional 46 communities. The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of the funding-more than $38 million-while New Brunswick is providing more than $19 million. The municipalities will provide the remainder of the funding.

Along with the projects announced under this fund in August 2016, a total of 121 projects are now approved.

Quotes

"Water and wastewater treatment infrastructure is essential to maintaining clean waterways and a healthy environment. We have committed to engaging with our regional partners to make sure they have the support they need to build sustainable communities and create well-paying jobs for the middle class. I'm glad to see these critical projects moving forward, which will help ensure the long-term health and prosperity of New Brunswick residents for generations to come."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"New Brunswickers want their government to invest in projects that will create more jobs. Funding infrastructure projects for essential services like clean, accessible drinking water are integral to supporting a community's capacity to foster economic development, to support its people, and to attract businesses."

The Honourable Brian Gallant, Premier of New Brunswick

Quick facts

  • This funding is part of the first phase of Investing in Canada, the Government of Canada's historic plan to support public infrastructure across the country.
  • The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Financial details and list of projects

Associated links

See how many Clean Water and Wastewater Fund projects have been approved in New Brunswick and across the country: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/pt-sp/index-eng.html

Government of Canada's $180-billion+ infrastructure plan: http://www.budget.gc.ca/fes-eea/2016/docs/themes/infrastructure-en.html

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/index-eng.html.

The Clean Water and Wastewater Fund: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/cwwf/cwwf-program-programme-eng.html.

New Building Canada Plan: http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/nbcp-npcc-eng.html.

Backgrounder

Canada and New Brunswick fund 74 projects to improve water and wastewater systems across the province

Investment of more than $57.1 million

Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF)

Under this new federal funding program, the governments of Canada and New Brunswick are investing $57.1 million in 74 water and wastewater projects to ensure New Brunswickers have access to clean and reliable water sources. This is in addition to the projects announced with the signing of the bilateral agreement on August 18, 2016.

The Government of Canada is contributing $38.069 million for the 74 projects, representing 50% of the total eligible costs, and the province is providing $19.035 million.

List of 75 new CWWF projects

Location Project Name Federal Funding Provincial Funding Anticipated Start Date
Aroostook Culvert Replacement $26,071 $13,035 April 3, 2017
Bas-Caraquet Storm water sewer - LeBouthillier Street $252,350 $126,175 June 1, 2017
Bathurst Allison Crescent - Water, Sanitary Sewer, Storm Infrastructure, and Sanitary Lift Station No. 7 Renewals $1,255,068 $627,534 June 1, 2017
Beresford Foulem Subdivision: Replacement of Sanitary and Water Supply Systems $1,208,706 $604,353 June 1, 2017
Bertrand Study and Design for Water Supply and Sewer Systems $18,811 $9,405 April 29, 2017
Blacks Harbour Aeration System Upgrades to Pond 1, Cell 2 - Phase 2 $59,025 $29,512 April 1, 2017
Bouctouche Rehabilitation of Waste Water System $1,213,883 $606,941 December 1, 2016
Campbellton WWTP Phase III - UV Disinfection System and Clarifier Bridge Upgrades $424,849 $212,424 February 15, 2017
Cap-Pelé Extension of Sanitary Sewer System - Acadie and Saint-André Roads $1,886,348 $943,174 May 1, 2017
Caraquet Replacement of Watermain - Du Portage Street and St-Pierre Boulevard West $1,564,282 $782,141 May 1, 2017
Caraquet Rehabilitation of Sanitary Sewer Pipe - St-Pierre Boulevard West $469,285 $234,642 June 1, 2017
Caraquet Installation of UV System - Du Portage Street lagoon $260,714 $130,357 June 1, 2017
Centreville Central, Main, Burtt, Buchanan, and Mill Street - Storm Drain and Manhole Restructuring $10,950 $5,475 May 1, 2017
Charlo Water Distribution and Sanitary Sewer System Upgrades $582,260 $291,130 December 1, 2016
Chipman Village of Chipman Wastewater Treatment Facility Replacement $1,785,889 $892,944 May 29, 2017
Commission de services régionaux Chaleur Leachate Treatment $906,241 $453,120 January 9, 2017
Dalhousie Brunswick Street Phase III (Victoria Street to Grey Street) - Sewer Separation and Watermain Renewal $279,211 $139,605 April 1, 2017
Dieppe Gauvin Road - Watermain, Sanitary, and Storm Sewer Renewal and Storm Sewer Extension $1,282,160 $641,080 May 23, 2017
Eel River Crossing Implementation, Upgrade, and Rehabilitation of Water and Sanitary Systems $771,394 $385,697 December 1, 2016
Fredericton Storm Water Shed Analysis $104,285 $52,142 May 1, 2017
Grand Falls Lagoon UV Disinfection System $150,692 $75,346 January 1, 2017
Grand Falls E. H. Daigle Blvd. Detention Basin $113,883 $56,941 January 1, 2017
Grand Falls Fire Hydrants Restoration $31,285 $15,642 April 1, 2017
Grand Falls Water Distribution Study and Hydraulic Modeling $15,643 $7,821 February 1, 2017
Grand Falls Leclerc Lift Station Cancellation and Looping Study $18,250 $9,125 February 1, 2017
Grand Falls Harley Hill Reservoir Upgrades $96,086 $48,043 February 1, 2017
Hampton Hampton Wastewater Treatment Plant Study and Upgrades $208,049 $104,024 December 1, 2016
Hartland Elm Street, Albert Street, and Monty Street - Sewer Separation and Infrastructure Renewal $411,093 $205,546 May 31, 2017
Kedgwick Improvements to Lagoon Aeration $29,148 $14,574 June 1, 2017
Kedgwick Replacement of Altitude Valve and Improvements to SCADA $24,868 $12,434 December 1, 2016
Kedgwick Pipe Replacement and Separation Work - Notre-Dame Street $704,772 $352,386 April 1, 2017
Kedgwick Installation of Water Tank to Better Meet Demand $589,328 $294,664 April 1, 2017
Kedgwick Pipe Replacement and Separation Work - St-Joseph Street $222,882 $111,441 April 3, 2017
Lamèque Replacement of Stations 1 and 4 and UV Treatment of Wastewater $704,649 $352,324 December 1, 2016
Le Goulet Mitigation Analysis - Le Goulet Lake $36,500 $18,250 December 1, 2016
McAdam Twenty Fourth Street - Storm Sewer Replacement $43,193 $21,596 April 1, 2017
Memramcook Water Supply Extension - Phase 2 $750,000 $375,000 December 1, 2016
Miramichi Decommission and Replace Rennie Road Standpipe with Transmission Line to New Water Reservoir $748,874 $374,437 April 1, 2017
Miramichi Consolidation of Water Chlorination for Chatham Distribution System Phase 1 $990,582 $495,291 May 1, 2017
Nackawic Harding Drive and Landegger Drive - Storm and Sanitary Pipe Re-lining $226,996 $113,498 July 1, 2017
Neguac Storm Water - Water Infiltration Problems $64,601 $32,300 May 21, 2017
Neguac Sanitary Sewer - LeBreton Street $100,000 $50,000 December 1, 2016
Oromocto Watermain Renewal - Restigouche Road and Nasson Crescent $500,805 $250,402 April 1, 2017
Richibucto Water System Upgrades, Water Reservoir Upgrades, and New Stand-by Generators $445,299 $222,649 December 1, 2016
Riverside-Albert Watermain Renewals $301,985 $150,992 May 23, 2017
Riverview Pine Glen Road - Watermain Extension and Sewer Upgrades $1,214,926 $607,463 June 1, 2017
Rogersville Upgrade of Penstock for Lift Station No. 4 $148,176 $74,088 December 1, 2016
Rothesay Infiltration and Inflow Study of the Rothesay Sanitary Sewer System $199,967 $99,983 December 1, 2016
Sackville Lorne Street Infrastructure Upgrade with Storm Water Mitigation Phase II $1,450,194 $725,097 December 1, 2016
Saint Andrews Alexander Crescent - Water and Sanitary Sewer Renewal $123,839 $61,919 January 3, 2017
Saint Andrews Edward Street - Water and Sewer Renewal $187,174 $93,587 January 3, 2017
Saint Andrews Charles Street Phase 3 - Water Renewal and Combined Sewer Separation $238,193 $119,096 January 3, 2017
Saint John Modernization of Greenwood Subdivision Wastewater Treatment Facility $748,832 $374,416 April 1, 2017
Saint John Combined/Sanitary Sewer System - CSO/SSO Controls Installation $408,073 $204,036 April 1, 2017
Saint John Modernization of Morna Heights Wastewater Treatment Facility $748,832 $374,416 April 1, 2017
Saint John Tilley Avenue - Sewer Separation $226,707 $113,353 April 1, 2017
Saint John District Metering Program $362,732 $181,366 April 1, 2017
Saint John McAllister Drive - Watermain Renewal $453,415 $226,707 April 1, 2017
Saint John Sanitary Sewer and Storm Water Model Development and Mapping (West) $113,354 $56,677 April 1, 2017
Saint John Currie Avenue - Sewer Separation, Watermain, and Sanitary Sewer Renewals $351,397 $175,698 April 1, 2017
Saint John SCADA System $204,037 $102,018 April 1, 2017
Saint-Hilaire Environmental Risk Assessment for Lagoon $5,683 $2,841 December 1, 2016
Saint-Quentin Pipe Replacement for Guimond Street - Phase 2 $528,409 $264,204 May 1, 2017
Salisbury Albert Trail Culvert No. 2 Replacement $401,435 $200,717 June 5, 2017
Shediac Downtown Revitalization - Phase 3 $985,055 $492,527 April 1, 2017
Shippagan Replacement of Sanitary Sewer and Construction Storm Water Sewer - 12th Street. $377,066 $188,533 December 1, 2016
St. George L'etete Road - Watermain Replacement and New Service Laterals $267,096 $133,548 January 3, 2017
St. George Campbell Hill Road - Watermain Replacement and New Service Laterals $84,659 $42,329 January 3, 2017
St. Stephen Milltown Boulevard (King Street to Hawthorne Street) - Watermain and Sanitary Sewer Renewal $1,300,596 $650,298 May 15, 2017
St. Stephen Thompson Avenue and Springwood Court - Sanitary Sewer Renewal and Combined Sewer Separation $334,652 $167,326 July 15, 2017
Tide Head Restigouche Drive - Sewer Separation and Infrastructure Renewal $1,374,623 $687,311 May 1, 2017
Tracadie System Hook-up - Secteur Sheila $25,185 $12,592 May 15, 2017
Tracadie Control Building - Water Supply $299,821 $149,910 December 1, 2016
Tracadie Lift Station No.2 and Improvements to Tracadie Sector Lagoon $3,014,606 $1,507,303 May 15, 2017

Contact Information

