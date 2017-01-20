Better wastewater treatment facility in store for Chipman thanks to newly approved funding for water and wastewater projects across New Brunswick

CHIPMAN, NEW BRUNSWICK--(Marketwired - Jan. 20, 2017) - The governments of Canada and New Brunswick are safeguarding public health and helping protect the province's waterways by investing in projects to ensure that water and wastewater systems in the province are up to date, efficient and meet communities' increasing capacity needs. These investments will also help create jobs and lay the foundation for new economic opportunities to strengthen the middle class across the province.

Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Brian Gallant, Premier of New Brunswick, announced that a new project in Chipman has been approved under the Government of Canada's Clean Water and Waste Water Fund. The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of the funding for this project-just over $1.7 million-and the province of New Brunswick is providing more than $892,000. The municipality will provide the balance of funding.

Thanks to this investment, Chipman residents will benefit from a new and improved wastewater treatment facility, replacing the aging infrastructure currently servicing the community and introducing upgraded processes to ensure cleaner water flows into the Salmon River.

As well as this project, Minister LeBlanc and Premier Gallant also announced 73 other clean water and waste water projects across New Brunswick that will benefit an additional 46 communities. The federal government is providing up to 50 per cent of the funding-more than $38 million-while New Brunswick is providing more than $19 million. The municipalities will provide the remainder of the funding.

Along with the projects announced under this fund in August 2016, a total of 121 projects are now approved.

"Water and wastewater treatment infrastructure is essential to maintaining clean waterways and a healthy environment. We have committed to engaging with our regional partners to make sure they have the support they need to build sustainable communities and create well-paying jobs for the middle class. I'm glad to see these critical projects moving forward, which will help ensure the long-term health and prosperity of New Brunswick residents for generations to come."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"New Brunswickers want their government to invest in projects that will create more jobs. Funding infrastructure projects for essential services like clean, accessible drinking water are integral to supporting a community's capacity to foster economic development, to support its people, and to attract businesses."

- The Honourable Brian Gallant, Premier of New Brunswick

This funding is part of the first phase of Investing in Canada, the Government of Canada's historic plan to support public infrastructure across the country.

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

