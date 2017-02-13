Better wastewater treatment in Grand Falls-Windsor to protect Exploits River and support tourism

GRAND FALLS-WINDSOR, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR--(Marketwired - Feb. 13, 2017) - Modern wastewater infrastructure is integral to the health and wellbeing of our communities. Improvements to the Grand Falls-Windsor Wastewater Treatment Facility will mean cleaner water flows into one of Newfoundland and Labrador's most cherished bodies of water, the Exploits River, which is enjoyed by tourists, recreational fishers, and local residents.

Funding from the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador for this project was announced today by Scott Simms, Member of Parliament for Coast of Bays - Central - Notre Dame, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador.

This investment will allow for the addition of a secondary level of wastewater treatment at the facility. These improvements will ensure the municipality can meet current federal Wastewater Systems Effluent Regulations, reducing the amount of waste being released into regional waterways. The upgrades will also provide the necessary capacity to address residential and commercial growth across the region.

The Government of Canada is contributing up to $3.25 million to this project, representing one-third of the estimated $9,752,122 total project cost. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is contributing $3.58 million and the Town of Grand Falls-Windsor will provide the remaining $2.93 million.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes that wastewater treatment infrastructure is essential to maintaining clean waterways and building sustainable communities. We are committed to collaborating with our regional partners to ensure communities have the strong infrastructure foundation they need to develop their economies and grow the middle class. It's thanks to projects like the improvements to the Grand Falls-Windsor wastewater treatment facility that we will build the Canada of the 21st century and ensure a high quality of life for generations to come."

Scott Simms, Member of Parliament for Coast of Bays - Central - Notre Dame, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"This cost-shared funding will provide the Town of Grand Falls-Windsor with the ability to move forward with the next phase of their water treatment facility. The Provincial Government is responding to infrastructure needs throughout the province, and this expansion will have wide ranging benefits for residents by improving the treatment of wastewater.

The Honourable Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

"The Town of Grand Falls-Windsor is pleased that the funding is now available for the completion of our Wastewater Treatment Facility and thanks the Federal and Provincial Governments for their cost shared funding. This is a crucial investment into core infrastructure in our municipality and will ensure we are compliant with the current Federal Government Wastewater Effluent Regulations."

Barry Manuel, Mayor of Grand Falls-Windsor

Quick facts

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

