BetterU Education Corp. Announces Share for Services Agreement

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - BetterU Education Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BTRU) (FRANKFURT:5OGA), (the "Company" or "betterU") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an online marketing and advertising agreement (the "Agreement") with Agora Internet Relations Corp. ("Agora"), for a one year term ending March 15, 2018.

As compensation for the services to be provided, Agora will receive CDN $50,000 plus applicable HST and payment will be made by the issuance of shares at a deemed price per share to be determined after the date the services are provided during the year. The shares issued to Agora will be subject to a 4-month seasoning period from the date of each issuance of shares.

The Agreement and all securities proposed to be issued thereunder are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

"It is important to the company that all our shareholders and the market as a whole are kept continually informed to the developments of the business. Partners like Agora help us achieve maximum visibility, which is very important to us" said Brad Loiselle, President and CEO betterU.

About Agora

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online investor relations, online conferences and online branding services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 250 companies served. More than just lip service, AGORACOM is the home of more than 808K investors that visited 5.6 million times and read 52.4 million pages of information every year (Average 2008 - 2015).

AGORACOM traffic ranks within the top 0.5% of all websites around the world. These traffic results are independently tracked and verified by Google analytics. AGORACOM traffic can be attributed to its strategy of maintaining the cleanest, moderated small-cap discussion as a result of implementing the first ever Investor Controlled Stock Discussion Forums.

AGORACOM Founder, George Tsiolis, publishes the leading blog on small to mid-cap investor relations. His 50 Small-Cap CEO Lessons are a must read for CEO's looking to increase their education and knowledge about online investor relations.

About betterU

betterU, an online education technology company, aims to provide access to quality education from around the world in order to foster growth and opportunity to those who want to better their lives. The Company plans to bridge the prevailing gap in the education and job industry and enhance the lives of its prospective learners by developing an integrated ecosystem. betterU's offerings can be categorized into four broad functions: to compliment school programs with flexible KG-12 programs preparing children for their next stage of education, to foster an exceptional educational environment by providing befitting skills that lead to a better career, to

bridge the gap between one's existing education and prospective job requirement by training them and lastly, to connect the end user to various job opportunities.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

betterU cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, betterU's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in betterU's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. betterU does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.