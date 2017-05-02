betterU Education Corp., the Canadian Embassy and NASSCOM, Held Discussions Last Week for the Purpose of Partnering to Help 'Skill Up' Millions of People Across India's IT-ITes Sector

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Editors note: There is one photo accompanying this press release.

betterU Education Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BTRU)(FRANKFURT:5OGA) (the "Company" or "betterU") is pleased to announce that it has entered into discussions with NASSCOM / IT-ITes SSC, for the purpose of partnering to support the country's requirements for skilling millions of IT professionals across the IT sector. The discussions were held at NASSCOM's head office in Noida, India on Friday April 28, 2017. In a show of support for betterU and Canada's commitment to bilateral trade, Mr. Brian Parrott, Minister Commercial and Sr. Trade Commission Services from the Canadian Embassy was also present.

The discussion, led by Mr. Bradley Loiselle, President and CEO betterU Education Corp., was focused on the approach and the capabilities of betterU to foster an exceptional educational environment by providing befitting skills that would lead to a better career by bridging the gap between one's existing education and prospective job requirements. Through relevant training provided via betterU's education marketplace, the learner would benefit not only from advancing their skills, but also accessing job opportunities. betterU and NASSCOM have now begun the process of exploring a formal agreement, subject to due diligence by both parties.

There are many global educators looking to participate in the "Skill India" initiative set out by Prime Minister Modi with a vision to skill up 500 million people by 2022. The reality is that most of them are not established to service the masses simply because there are too many variables required to meet the individual training needs of everyone. betterU, with thousands of courses across multiple learning categories plans to address the skill competencies of each learner through pre-and-post assessments, followed by recommending the best learning options selected across multiple global education programs, all while integrating their results back into the betterU profile of the learner. betterU's collaborative approach will enable educators, that are normally focused only on specific types of learning, the opportunity to contribute to a learner's learning path which might require more than what one individual educator can provide.

betterU's aim is to provide access to relevant quality education from around the world in order to foster growth and opportunity to those who want to better their lives. The Company plans to bridge the prevailing gap in the education and job industry and enhance the lives of its prospective learners by developing an integrated ecosystem. "Skilling up millions of people requires a collective collaborative approach that focuses on bringing together all relevant educational services and content partners onto one delivery system. Without a collaborative approach, the chance of effectively skilling millions of people is much more difficult. We have spent years putting together a global education marketplace to support the vision of Prime Minister Modi and by partnering with organizations such as NASSCOM, we can collectively accomplish this," said Bradley Loiselle, President and CEO betterU.

About NASSCOM

NASSCOM is the industry association for the IT-BPM sector in India. A not-for-profit organisation funded by the industry, its objective is to build a growth-led and sustainable technology and business services sector in the country.

Established in 1988, NASSCOM's membership has grown over the years and currently stands at 1,400. These companies represent 95 percent of industry revenues and have enabled the association to spearhead initiatives and programs to build the sector in the country and globally.

NASSCOM members are active participants in the new global economy and are admired for their innovative business practices, social initiatives and thrust on emerging opportunities.

www.nasscom.in/

About betterU

betterU, an online education technology company, aims to provide access to quality education from around the world in order to foster growth and opportunity to those who want to better their lives. The company plans to bridge the prevailing gap in the education and job industry and enhance the lives of its prospective learners by developing an integrated ecosystem. betterU's offerings can be categorized into four broad functions: to compliment school programs with flexible KG-12 programs preparing children for next stage of education, to foster an exceptional educational environment by providing befitting skills that lead to a better career, to bridge the gap between one's existing education and prospective job requirement by training them and lastly, to connect the end user to various job opportunities.

www.betterU.ca and www.betterU.in

