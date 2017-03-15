betterU Education Corp. (Formerly Open Gold Corp.) Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSXV Following Closing of Reverse Takeover Transaction

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - betterU Education Corp. (TSX VENTURE:BTRU) (formerly Open Gold Corp.) (the "Corporation" or "betterU"), is pleased to announce that, following closing of the Reverse Takeover Transaction and brokered private placement (the "Transaction"), as previously announced on March 3, 2017, the Corporation's common shares commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the trading symbol "BTRU" at the opening of the markets on March 8, 2017.

About betterU

betterU, an online education technology company, aims to provide access to quality education from around the world in order to foster growth and opportunity to those who want to better their lives. The company plans to bridge the prevailing gap in the education and job industry and enhance the lives of its prospective learners by developing an integrated ecosystem. betterU's offerings can be categorized into four broad functions: to compliment school programs with flexible KG-12 programs preparing children for next stage of education, to foster an exceptional educational environment by providing befitting skills that lead to a better career, to bridge the gap between one's existing education and prospective job requirement by training them and lastly, to connect the end user to various job opportunities.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which may involve risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Factors that might cause a difference include, but are not limited to, competitive developments, risks associated with betterU's growth, the state of the financial markets, regulatory risks and other factors. There can be no assurance or guarantees that any statements of forward-looking information contained in this release will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral statements containing forward-looking information are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, betterU disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers should not place undue reliance on any statements of forward-looking information that speak only as of the date of this release. Further information on betterU's public filings, including their most recent audited consolidated financial statements, are available at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please visit http://www.betteru.ca/investor-overview/.