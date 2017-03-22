Betts Recruiting Opens Los Angeles Office

Silicon Beach expansion, hiring predictions and sales growth lead the global recruiting leader to open its fifth U.S. office in Silicon Beach

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Betts Recruiting (Betts Recruiting, Inc.), the leading recruitment firm specializing in revenue-generating talent for high growth companies, today announced the opening of its fifth U.S. location with its new Los Angeles office. The company will be located in Playa Vista, part of what is largely known as "Silicon Beach."

On the heels of the Snap Inc. (SNAP) IPO, Betts is expanding to what Inc. Magazine calls one of the "top 10" global startup hubs. According to Union Square Ventures, Los Angeles is part of the second tier of startup markets, just behind Silicon Valley. Additionally, the hundreds of startups that call L.A. home raised a total of $3 billion in capital, according to CB Insights.

Betts decision is not just in response to the booming L.A. market but also the expanded demand from its current clients. The initial focus will be on Martech, advertising and healthcare tech, as well as SaaS companies.

"We are witnessing the tech boom first hand with demand for a presence in LA, especially at the convergence of transparency, innovation and government," said Nina Bankar, Vice President of Customer Success, of Redwood City-based OpenGov, the first integrated cloud solution for government budgeting, management reporting and open data. "We chose Betts because of their extensive experience and success with finding the finest sales talent for fast-moving innovative companies like ours."

The office will be led by experienced recruiter and California native, Jessica Woodside. "We are excited to expand our Southern California presence, adding to our deep roots in San Francisco and Silicon Valley," said Woodside. "We see Silicon Beach and the Los Angeles area broadly as an important frontier for high-growth companies, especially early-stage ones that are looking to expand their sales, marketing and customer success talent."

While the geographic focus will lie in Santa Monica and Culver City, the sales territory for the new Betts office will extend from Santa Barbara to San Diego.

"We set out to be the very best partner for our clients as they expand their scale and grow their revenue," said Carolyn Betts Fleming, founder and CEO of Betts Recruiting. "Los Angeles is home to many of the most innovative companies in the country and we will leverage our unparalleled network, industry expertise and decades of collective recruiting experience from day one."

About Betts Recruiting Betts Recruiting is the leading global recruitment firm specializing in recruiting revenue-generating talent such as Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success for innovative companies in tech, consulting, biotech, logistics, media agencies, and more. Betts brings a customized approach to each search, ensuring hiring managers find the best person for each position they are looking to fill and job seekers find the best company for their background, skills, and interests. Betts Recruiting works with all individual candidates to understand their goals, career growth, and experience. This method ensures companies only see top quality candidates and are able to quickly move forward in their hiring process. Betts Recruiting's four offices in the US include San Francisco, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, Austin, and New York. These headquarters also cover areas such as Denver, CO, Boulder, CO, Salt Lake City, UT, Provo, UT, Dallas, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Chicago, IL, Seattle, WA, and Atlanta, GA. Abroad, Betts Recruiting's London-based office services Amsterdam, Dublin, Berlin, Munich, and Hamburg as well.

Some of Betts Recruiting's clients include: EATClub, SurveyMonkey, GitHub, Grovo, VentureBeat, and MuleSoft. You can find Betts Recruiting on Twitter @BettsRecruiting and on LinkedIn. Follow Betts for sales news, interview tips, hiring best practices, and more. The Economist calls it the third most prominent startup market in the U.S., after San Francisco and New York.

