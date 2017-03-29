Betts Recruiting Reports Salaries To Rise in 2017 for Tech Sales Roles

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Betts Recruiting, the leading firm specializing in revenue-generating talent, has launched its first ever annual findings, The Betts 2017 Salary Trends Report. The report is based on the firm's proprietary data, aggregated from real people Betts Recruiting has represented for various startup companies in cities across the globe (London, Austin, New York, Los Angeles, Palo Alto, and San Francisco).

"While 2016 was challenging for many tech companies -- due to shrinking VC investments -- it left in its wake the beginnings of new and promising sales strategies," said Betts Recruiting Founder and CEO, Carolyn Betts Fleming. "Our data shows that specialized sales development representatives, senior sales, demand generation and customer success roles are gaining importance and value in 2017, due to a shift towards smarter growth."

Betts Recruiting Data Shows Top Three Trends and Roles on the Rise for 2017:

1. Automation, AI and Machine Learning Lead to Specialized Sales Roles

Those who have adapted in the modern sales environment of automation will become more desirable and better paid as time marches on. For example, there is apparently a growing demand for SDR positions that can cross between mid market and enterprise selling, i.e. a hybrid "tweener" role that can command a higher price point in 2017.

SDRs with SaaS and tech experience are already seeing a 5-10% increase in salary, and

Savvy, senior sales executives can now potentially command as much as a $20K base increase over a junior sales role.

2. Developing Customer Success Roles as a Powerful Growth Engine

As companies rely more on data to better understand targets for renewals, customer success becomes a major proactive contributor to the bottom-line; however, top account management roles are still vital to the upsell and renewal of these larger customers.

This trend has led valued customer success managers to see a 25% YoY salary increase, and a

15% YoY salary increase for account managers.

3. 201 Sales and Marketing Alignment Drives Leadership Roles and Specific ABM Roles

Finally, marketing leaders with a demand generation background, and proven success working closely with sales, are predicted to increase in value as the gap between sales and marketing dissipates. Likewise, more senior roles in sales leadership are on the rise as a natural growth prerequisite.

20% YoY salary increase for demand generation roles and,

Head of sales/director of sales positions witnessed a 10% YoY salary increase.

The 2017 Betts Recruiting Salary Report implies that, as technology and smarter growth strategies continue to transform the way business is performed, certain company roles become more expansive and valuable to the overall success of the fiscal year. This revelation is undoubtedly a clear indicator of how much roles, skills and salaries will continue to change in 2017.

About The 2017 Betts Recruiting Salary Report

The 2017 Betts Recruiting Salary Report is a comprehensive breakdown of hiring salaries collected from over 150 companies throughout the United States and Europe, over the last 24 months. Salaries are based off proprietary Betts Recruiting data, and the annual salary in which the job seeker was hired. For more information on The Betts 2017 Salary Trends Report,please visit: http://bit.ly/2m0iUr7.

About Betts Recruiting

Betts Recruiting is a worldwide recruitment firm, specializing in revenue-generating talent for high growth B2B and B2C companies. The Betts difference is a unique, hands-on approach to match fully vetted jobseekers with their ideal positions. Betts' hiring experts build genuine relationships. They take the time to deeply understand what motivates candidates and how to best help scale their clients' business. Betts Recruiting's six offices include San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Austin, New York, and London. Some of Betts Recruiting's clients include: WeWork, MuleSoft, Houzz, Samsara, Periscope Data, and Box. Follow Betts Recruiting on Twitter @BettsRecruiting and on LinkedIn.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/28/11G134372/Images/Salary_Trends_Report_Press_Release_Pick-bafd9432cc7fade997e9a646be2649f3.jpg