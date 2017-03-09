Beverly Hills-Based Luxury Real Estate Firm Expands to Arizona

The Agency Opens New Office as Part of Global Expansion Plans

SCOTTSDALE, AZ --(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Beverly Hills-based billion-dollar real estate brokerage and lifestyle company, The Agency, has announced the opening of a new Arizona office.

The office, located in Scottsdale, is the company's 9th office location worldwide. The Agency has partnered with four of the Valley's top luxury real estate agents to open the new firm, which will specialize in luxury homes, new development, resort real estate, residential leasing and luxury vacation rentals.

The Arizona office will be led by prominent Valley real estate agents Raul Siqueiros, Raquel Barbey, Jack Luciano and Roxanne Johnson, a top-performing team with extensive experience in luxury real estate. An affiliate of London-based Savills a leading global real estate firm, The Agency has closed more than $8.62 billion in real estate transactions since its inception in 2011, and has established itself as the preeminent player in luxury real estate.

"In addition to focusing on the local luxury real estate market, our Arizona office will be working with Valley developers to redefine how new luxury properties are positioned and sold," said Raul Siqueiros, a partner with The Agency's Arizona office. The Agency is the only West Coast-based organization to combine the on-the-ground knowledge and experience of a residential real estate brokerage with the contemporary expertise and vision of a dedicated development, marketing, design, research and strategic sales planning team.

A hallmark of The Agency brand is the dynamic lifestyle-oriented approach to real estate marketing, offering clients a more collaborative effort and better representation designed to transform the experience for buyers and sellers. "We are not your parents' real estate agency," said Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Co-Founder of The Agency.

"Arizona has been part of our expansion plans for some time, and finding the right talent and ownership team was crucial to making our move," Umansky added. "Our Arizona partners will inherently change the face of luxury real estate in the Valley as we work globally to position Arizona as an international destination for luxury homebuyers."

Prompting the company's expansion to Arizona, The Agency was recently awarded four high-profile new luxury development projects in the Valley including ENVY Residences, Edison Midtown and Inspire Downtown Scottsdale by Scottsdale-based developer Deco Communities and Two Biltmore Estates by Phoenix-based Geneva Holdings.

"Arizona is brimming with exceptional development projects, prestigious properties and brilliant industry talent," said Billy Rose, President and Co-Founder of The Agency. "The Arizona market has rapidly become a global destination for the top 1% of luxury homebuyers and these forward-thinking projects are continuing to lead the way for innovative real estate."

About The Agency

The Agency is a full-service, luxury real estate brokerage and lifestyle company that has redefined and modernized the real estate industry. To put it simply, we do things differently. The Agency set out to foster a culture of collaboration in which the collective talents, resources and networks of our world-class team would be behind each of our clients every step of the way. Our spirit of innovation has led the way in the advancement of our industry, and we offer a fresh forward-thinking approach that reaches all corners of the globe. The Agency represents clients worldwide in the residential, new development, resort and luxury leasing industries, with some of the most visible and high-end properties in the country among our vast portfolio.

