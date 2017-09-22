TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 22, 2017) - In a complimentary webinar taking place on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) experts from Medpace will explore four areas that can dramatically affect the cost and timelines of your clinical program and offer insight into elimination and control of these hidden landmines.

Changes in the US and EU medical device regulatory climate mean market access and approval is more dependent than ever on the collection of prospective clinical data. In an effort to try and reduce the time to market, companies may be tempted to rush through clinical trial design without seeking collaborative input from medical, regulatory and clinical operations experts. Such decisions can lead to significant delays in trial initiation/execution as well as an increase in costs which translates to lost market opportunity.

This webinar will include a cardiovascular device case study highlighting these key points:

Trial Design - The importance of maintaining sight of programmatic goals to avoid a "bloated" program

Medical Writing - Seeking early strategic input on how data will be presented in the clinical study report

Data management/biometrics- Bringing these "back-end" services forward as active participants in program development

Site Selection - Maximizing use of historical site metrics to optimize selection and staging of site activation

To learn more information about this complementary event visit: Beware the Hidden Costs of Conducting Clinical Trials: Understanding the Landmines and How to Avoid Them

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers..

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/sponsorship.ashx

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/9/22/11G145774/Images/Medpace_logo-0588a50314feac6bba1ab094718cd38f.jpg