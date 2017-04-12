BeWhere Teams Up with Firetech to Launch the First Bluetooth Enabled Medical Bag

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - BeWhere Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE:BEW)(OTCQB:BEWFF) ("BeWhere" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an agreement with Firetech Manufacturing Ltd. to bring Bluetooth enabled medical bags to the Emergency Medical Services ("EMS") market. This product offering is the first and only Bluetooth enabled medical bag on the market. Using BeWhere's patent pending Bluetooth technology the product will provide its users asset management tools regarding employees, patients and the content of the bag, as well as monitoring critical environmental and logistical parameters.

Location: Know the location of all your medical bags on a moment's notice. Preventing it and its contents from being left behind at an incident.

Temperature: Protect the bags contents from heat damage by setting a safe temperature range that notifies immediately if the ambient temperature of the bag exceeds the set temperature parameters.

Light: Alert when a bag has been opened, notifying of potential unauthorized access and limiting the exposure of photosensitive drugs to light.

Firetech is a trusted name in EMS providing the highest quality, most durable and technologically advanced products for first-responders since 1988. Dan London, president and owner of Firetech Manufacturing Ltd, expressed his excitement about the Beacon Bag concept. "We looked at a wide variety of technology providers to add this capability to our bags. BeWhere stood head and shoulders above everybody else. The technical superiority of their service, ease of use, and the simple scalability of their beacons made it the perfect solution for our EMS customers."

Owen Moore Co-Founder and CEO commented "The Firetech Beacon bag is just another example of our technology providing real time operational advantages by monitoring key parameters in this case, location, temperature and light in real time as well as providing historical information for audit. We are proud to have been chosen by Firetech and I look forward to further rollouts of our technology in EMS market"

About BeWhere

BeWhere (TSX VENTURE:BEW)(OTCQB:BEWFF) is an Industrial Internet of Things ("IIOT") solutions company that designs and manufacturers hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware and cloud based solutions that stand-alone or that can readily integrated with existing software. Its solutions enable end-users a level of operational visibility that is more easily accessible and significantly easier to implement than in the past.