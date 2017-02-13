Beyonce, Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Justin Timberlake, Solange and the Chainsmokers Lead ASCAP Grammy Winners

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - ASCAP members were the big winners at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on February 12th. ASCAP songwriters, composers and producers grabbed trophies in a total of 38 categories across the musical spectrum, not only in the top pop and urban categories but also in dance, jazz, bluegrass, classical, contemporary Christian and Latin music categories.

Songwriter-producer Greg Kurstin was one of ASCAP's biggest winners. His collaboration with Adele earned him Grammys for Song of the Year and Record of the Year (both for "Hello") as well as Album of the Year for Adele's 25. Kurstin also took home a Grammy for Producer of the Year. In fact, it was some of ASCAP's top songwriter/producers who helped Adele win the top Album prize. In addition to Kurstin, those who had a hand in crafting the songs on 25 included Danger Mouse, Samuel Dixon (APRA), Paul Epworth, Max Martin (STIM), Ariel Rechtshaid, Shellback (STIM), Samuel Dixon (APRA), Tom Elmhirst (PRS), Alex Pasco, Michael Ilbert (STIM) and Mike Piersante.

Beyoncé, who went into the evening with nine nominations, won Grammys for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade and the Best Music Video Award for "Formation." Other notable wins included: Best Song Written for Visual Media (Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Shellback,"Can't Stop The Feeling" from the animated film Trolls); Best Dance Recording (The Chainsmokers, "Don't Let Me Down"); Best R&B Song (Hod David and Musze, "Lake by the Ocean"); Best Rap Song (Paul Jefferies, "Hotline Bling"); Best R&B Performance (Solange, "Cranes in the Sky") and Best Contemporary Blues Album (Fantastic Negrito, The Last Days of Oakland); Best Jazz Vocal Album (Gregory Porter, Take Me To the Alley); Best Latin Pop Album (Jesse & Joy, Un Besito Mas); Best Bluegrass Album (O'Conner Band, Coming Home); and Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance (Steve Reich, Third Coast Percussion), among many more.

Throughout the event, ASCAP members illuminated the stage with performances that were by turns passionate, political and powerful. Among the highlights: An epic nine-minute performance by Beyoncé singing two of her songs, "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles," turned into a celebration of motherhood and pride for "every child of every race;" Katy Perry debuted a provocative and politically-pointed new song, "Chained to the Rhythm," and performed it with Skip Marley, grandson of legendary ASCAP member Bob Marley, in front of a large image of the US Constitution; and recent ASCAP Golden Note Award honorees A Tribe Called Quest performed a blunt protest song, "We the People," from the group's latest album, joined by fellow rappers Busta Rhymes, Consequence and Anderson.Paak, along with a group of people representing diverse races and religions.

Other showstopping musical numbers were delivered by ASCAP members The Weeknd, who performed a new song, Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham, performing a mash-up of their hits, Alicia Keys, Demi Lovato and Tori Kelly, who helped pay tribute to the Bee Gees and Morris Day and The Time, who helped pay tribute to the late Prince. In a night of poignant moments, one of the most moving was Adele's performance of George Michael song "Fastlove," in tribute to the late musical superstar.

ASCAP 2017 GRAMMY WINNERS

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"Hello"

Greg Kurstin, producer

Tom Elmhirst (PRS), Greg Kurstin & Alex Pasco, engineers/mixers

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

25

Danger Mouse, Samuel Dixon (APRA), Paul Epworth, Greg Kurstin, Max Martin (STIM), Ariel Rechtshaid, Shellback (STIM), producers

Samuel Dixon (APRA), Tom Elmhirst (PRS), Michael Ilbert (STIM), Greg Kurstin, Mike Piersante, Ariel Rechtshaid, engineers/mixers

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Hello"

Greg Kurstin, songwriter

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Hold Up"

Beyoncé

"Love Yourself"

Justin Bieber

"Piece By Piece (Idol Version)"

Kelly Clarkson

"Dangerous Woman"

Ariana Grande

BEST DANCE RECORDING

"Don't Let Me Down"

The Chainsmokers

The Chainsmokers, producers; Jordan Young, mixer

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Skin

Flume (APRA)

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

Culcha Vulcha

Snarky Puppy

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

"Cranes In The Sky"

Solange

BEST R&B SONG

"Lake By The Ocean"

Hod David & Musze, songwriters

BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

Lemonade

Beyoncé

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

"No Problem"

Featuring 2 Chainz

BEST RAP SONG

"Hotline Bling"

Paul Jefferies, songwriter

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

Take Me To The Alley

Gregory Porter

BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM

Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac

Chucho Valdés (SGAE)

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG

"Thy Will"

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Emily Weisband, songwriter

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM

Love Remains

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM

Hymns

Joey+Rory

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

Un Besito Mas

Jesse & Joy (SACM)

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM

Donde Están?

Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo

BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM

Coming Home

O'Connor Band

BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM

The Last Days Of Oakland

Fantastic Negrito

BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM

E Walea

Kalani Pe'a

BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM

Sing Me Home

Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble

BEST CHILDREN'S ALBUM

Infinity Plus One

Secret Agent 23 Skidoo

BEST COMEDY ALBUM

Talking For Clapping

Patton Oswalt

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

The Color Purple

Cynthia Erivo (PRS) & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists

Stephen Bray, producer

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Miles Ahead

(Various Artists)

BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA

"Can't Stop The Feeling!"

Max Martin (STIM), Shellback (STIM) & Justin Timberlake, songwriters

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA

"You And I"

Jacob Collier, arranger

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS

"Flintstones"

Jacob Collier, arranger

BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE

401 Days

Jonathan Dagan, art director

I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It (Box Set)

Matthew Healy (PRS), art director

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL

Blackstar

Tom Elmhirst (PRS), engineer

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Greg Kurstin

• Cheap Thrills (Sia Featuring Sean Paul) (S) • Hello (Adele) (S) • Love You To Death (Tegan And Sara) (A) • Million Years Ago (Adele) (T) • Something In The Way You Move (Ellie Goulding) (T) • Water Under The Bridge (Adele) (T)

BEST REMIXED RECORDING

"Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)"

André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses)

BEST OPERA RECORDING

Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles

James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero,

Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette,

Lucy Schauder and Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

(LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus)

BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE

Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1

Krzysztof Penderecki (GEMA), conductor

BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE

Steve Reich

Third Coast Percussion

BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO

Daugherty: "Tales Of Hemingway"

Zuill Bailey

BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM

Shakespeare Songs

Antonio Pappano (PRS), accompanist

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

"Formation"

Beyoncé

