Beyonce, Greg Kurstin, Max Martin, Justin Timberlake, Solange and the Chainsmokers Lead ASCAP Grammy Winners

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - ASCAP members were the big winners at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on February 12th. ASCAP songwriters, composers and producers grabbed trophies in a total of 38 categories across the musical spectrum, not only in the top pop and urban categories but also in dance, jazz, bluegrass, classical, contemporary Christian and Latin music categories.
Songwriter-producer Greg Kurstin was one of ASCAP's biggest winners. His collaboration with Adele earned him Grammys for Song of the Year and Record of the Year (both for "Hello") as well as Album of the Year for Adele's 25. Kurstin also took home a Grammy for Producer of the Year. In fact, it was some of ASCAP's top songwriter/producers who helped Adele win the top Album prize. In addition to Kurstin, those who had a hand in crafting the songs on 25 included Danger Mouse, Samuel Dixon (APRA), Paul Epworth, Max Martin (STIM), Ariel Rechtshaid, Shellback (STIM), Samuel Dixon (APRA), Tom Elmhirst (PRS), Alex Pasco, Michael Ilbert (STIM) and Mike Piersante.
Beyoncé, who went into the evening with nine nominations, won Grammys for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade and the Best Music Video Award for "Formation." Other notable wins included: Best Song Written for Visual Media (Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Shellback,"Can't Stop The Feeling" from the animated film Trolls); Best Dance Recording (The Chainsmokers, "Don't Let Me Down"); Best R&B Song (Hod David and Musze, "Lake by the Ocean"); Best Rap Song (Paul Jefferies, "Hotline Bling"); Best R&B Performance (Solange, "Cranes in the Sky") and Best Contemporary Blues Album (Fantastic Negrito, The Last Days of Oakland); Best Jazz Vocal Album (Gregory Porter, Take Me To the Alley); Best Latin Pop Album (Jesse & Joy, Un Besito Mas); Best Bluegrass Album (O'Conner Band, Coming Home); and Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance (Steve Reich, Third Coast Percussion), among many more.
Throughout the event, ASCAP members illuminated the stage with performances that were by turns passionate, political and powerful. Among the highlights: An epic nine-minute performance by Beyoncé singing two of her songs, "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles," turned into a celebration of motherhood and pride for "every child of every race;" Katy Perry debuted a provocative and politically-pointed new song, "Chained to the Rhythm," and performed it with Skip Marley, grandson of legendary ASCAP member Bob Marley, in front of a large image of the US Constitution; and recent ASCAP Golden Note Award honorees A Tribe Called Quest performed a blunt protest song, "We the People," from the group's latest album, joined by fellow rappers Busta Rhymes, Consequence and Anderson.Paak, along with a group of people representing diverse races and religions.
Other showstopping musical numbers were delivered by ASCAP members The Weeknd, who performed a new song, Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham, performing a mash-up of their hits, Alicia Keys, Demi Lovato and Tori Kelly, who helped pay tribute to the Bee Gees and Morris Day and The Time, who helped pay tribute to the late Prince. In a night of poignant moments, one of the most moving was Adele's performance of George Michael song "Fastlove," in tribute to the late musical superstar.
ASCAP 2017 GRAMMY WINNERS
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"Hello"
Greg Kurstin, producer
Tom Elmhirst (PRS), Greg Kurstin & Alex Pasco, engineers/mixers
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
25
Danger Mouse, Samuel Dixon (APRA), Paul Epworth, Greg Kurstin, Max Martin (STIM), Ariel Rechtshaid, Shellback (STIM), producers
Samuel Dixon (APRA), Tom Elmhirst (PRS), Michael Ilbert (STIM), Greg Kurstin, Mike Piersante, Ariel Rechtshaid, engineers/mixers
SONG OF THE YEAR
"Hello"
Greg Kurstin, songwriter
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
"Hold Up"
Beyoncé
"Love Yourself"
Justin Bieber
"Piece By Piece (Idol Version)"
Kelly Clarkson
"Dangerous Woman"
Ariana Grande
BEST DANCE RECORDING
"Don't Let Me Down"
The Chainsmokers
The Chainsmokers, producers; Jordan Young, mixer
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
Skin
Flume (APRA)
BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
Culcha Vulcha
Snarky Puppy
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
"Cranes In The Sky"
Solange
BEST R&B SONG
"Lake By The Ocean"
Hod David & Musze, songwriters
BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
Lemonade
Beyoncé
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
"No Problem"
Featuring 2 Chainz
BEST RAP SONG
"Hotline Bling"
Paul Jefferies, songwriter
BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM
Take Me To The Alley
Gregory Porter
BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM
Tribute To Irakere: Live In Marciac
Chucho Valdés (SGAE)
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG
"Thy Will"
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family; Emily Weisband, songwriter
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM
Love Remains
Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM
Hymns
Joey+Rory
BEST LATIN POP ALBUM
Un Besito Mas
Jesse & Joy (SACM)
BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM
Donde Están?
Jose Lugo & Guasábara Combo
BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM
Coming Home
O'Connor Band
BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM
The Last Days Of Oakland
Fantastic Negrito
BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUM
E Walea
Kalani Pe'a
BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM
Sing Me Home
Yo-Yo Ma & The Silk Road Ensemble
BEST CHILDREN'S ALBUM
Infinity Plus One
Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
Talking For Clapping
Patton Oswalt
BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM
The Color Purple
Cynthia Erivo (PRS) & Jennifer Hudson, principal soloists
Stephen Bray, producer
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Miles Ahead
(Various Artists)
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
"Can't Stop The Feeling!"
Max Martin (STIM), Shellback (STIM) & Justin Timberlake, songwriters
BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA
"You And I"
Jacob Collier, arranger
BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS
"Flintstones"
Jacob Collier, arranger
BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE
401 Days
Jonathan Dagan, art director
I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It (Box Set)
Matthew Healy (PRS), art director
BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL
Blackstar
Tom Elmhirst (PRS), engineer
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Greg Kurstin
• Cheap Thrills (Sia Featuring Sean Paul) (S) • Hello (Adele) (S) • Love You To Death (Tegan And Sara) (A) • Million Years Ago (Adele) (T) • Something In The Way You Move (Ellie Goulding) (T) • Water Under The Bridge (Adele) (T)
BEST REMIXED RECORDING
"Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)"
André Allen Anjos, remixer (Bob Moses)
BEST OPERA RECORDING
Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles
James Conlon, conductor; Joshua Guerrero,
Christopher Maltman, Lucas Meachem, Patricia Racette,
Lucy Schauder and Guanqun Yu; Blanton Alspaugh, producer
(LA Opera Orchestra; LA Opera Chorus)
BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE
Penderecki Conducts Penderecki, Volume 1
Krzysztof Penderecki (GEMA), conductor
BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE
Steve Reich
Third Coast Percussion
BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO
Daugherty: "Tales Of Hemingway"
Zuill Bailey
BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM
Shakespeare Songs
Antonio Pappano (PRS), accompanist
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
"Formation"
Beyoncé
