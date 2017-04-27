Recognized for its work-life balance, compensation & sharing, training & development, leadership, appreciation by management, sense of pride, and special recognition of each individual

Beyond Technologies - an international leader and provider of specialized SAP solutions -has been recognized, once again, as one of the best workplaces in Canada, by Great Place to Work®. Beyond Technologies received this honor after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work®: See our profile on the Great Place to Work website.

Our employees' perception is very well summarized by the numerous comments we received as part of the confidential GPTW survey:

Beyond Technologies is really a great place to work. People are competent and offer customers as well as each other knowledgeable support in their area of expertise. The organization is respected for its expertise and workforce.

The Beyond leadership team consists of seven partners that truly lead by example, each partner works and collaborates with the others with respect to everyone's expertise and assigned role. I see this trickle down to ALL the employees in the organization.

The company considers its employees as its key asset and this reflects in all the benefits, relationships, activities and responsibilities.

"The focus of Beyond Technologies has always been to put our people first. A great workplace attracts great people who in turn deliver great results! We are fortunate to have so many amazing team members who make Beyond Technologies one of the BEST workplaces, today and every day" said Luc Dubois, CEO of Beyond Technologies.

Beyond Technologies is a fast growing professional service company with over 130 employees. The GPTW survey provides excellent feedback, and we strive on a daily basis to create an open and welcoming environment to make Beyond Technologies a Great Place to Work every day of the year! To celebrate this recognition, we have created this video that we hope gives an appreciation of what it is like to work at Beyond: For a greater workplace.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® (GPTW) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and The Globe & Mail (Canada). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. www.greatplacetowork.ca and @GPTW_Canada

About Beyond Technologies

Beyond Technologies is a professional service firm, specialized in SAP solution integration and business process optimization. We have extensive experience across a wide range of industries. Founded by a team of consultants with over 20 years of integrated business management system experience, we know how to leverage business best practices and SAP solutions to deliver real and sustainable benefits to our clients. We offer intelligent, practical and innovative solutions that give our clients a competitive edge, in a timely and cost-effective manner.

