Launches "Physicians Educating Physicians" CME-Accredited Learning System

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - Beyond the Exam Room® (BTER), a physician-created, continuing medical education (CME) platform designed to teach doctors what they didn't learn in medical school, is proud to announce a partnership with the industry's leading health care news organization, Modern Healthcare. This unprecedented collaboration strives to bridge the conversation between physicians and healthcare executives to enhance physician engagement and develop leadership skills at a system level.

Founded by Bonnie Mason, M.D., Beyond the Exam Room recognizes that being a successful physician requires administrative, financial, and leadership skills that are not addressed during formal medical education. Having trained nearly 4000 physicians nationwide using the BTER curriculum over the past 10 years, physicians' feedback has been exceedingly positive. They have confirmed Dr. Mason's theory that if physicians can improve their business acumen and broaden their understanding of healthcare economics, then they simultaneously improve their own practices thus increasing value to their employer's healthcare system, the quality of patient care and their own quality of life -- especially in the changing healthcare environment.

"After talking with Dr. Mason about Beyond the Exam Room and the role that it has played at hospitals and at teaching institutions throughout the country, we saw an opportunity for Modern Healthcare to partner with the program and address the concerns we hear from healthcare executives on a regular basis," stated Fawn Lopez, publisher of Modern Healthcare.

"Modern Healthcare has always taken a leadership role to both inform and educate our industry's leaders," she adds. "Physician engagement and retention are issues that require innovative thinking and delivery mechanisms," she continues. "We are very optimistic that our work with Beyond the Exam Room will help cultivate stronger relations and leadership resources for physicians, practice executives, and health system leaders."

"We are humbled to have the opportunity to partner with the visionaries at Modern Healthcare to offer Beyond the Exam Room to hospital leaders and executives," stated Dr. Mason. "Our program can be implemented for not only retention, but also for recruitment purposes. In addition, it's a proven model for physician engagement and leadership development."

Beyond the Exam Room's curriculum includes twelve online modules that train doctors to be successful in various aspects of their careers. Each module is 30-75 minutes in length and the modules are accredited by the University of Louisville for 1 CME credit each. The BTER curriculum also includes online webinars and live faculty engagement.

The partnership between Beyond the Exam Room and Modern Healthcare was launched on February 1, 2017. Modern Healthcare's readers should register for curriculum seats with the discount code of MHC20

For more information about Beyond the Exam Room, visit www.beyondtheexamroom.com.