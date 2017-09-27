'Beyond the Sticks' Esports Training to Premiere on Microsoft X-Box Mixer

Wednesday series premiere follows second successful Millennial Esports boot camp in Las Vegas

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 27, 2017) - Millennial Esports Corporation (TSX VENTURE: GAME) is partnering with Microsoft to broadcast 'Beyond the Sticks', a new esports training program, on X-Box Mixer, Microsoft's next gen streaming service. Episode 1 of the series, "The Return of the Halo Boot Camp", premieres Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at 8pmET/5pmPT on Mixer.com/channelone.

"Mixer is excited to have exclusive content such as 'Beyond The Sticks' on the platform as we want to tell more of the stories that showcase who these players are outside of the game," said Kieran 'Lenox' Philips, Esports Producer, Mixer Programming, Microsoft. "Producing a series like this allows a viewer more opportunities to become emotionally attached to these professional players, which is something that traditional sports has relied on heavily to build their franchises."

The new Millennial Esports boot camp, held at the Millennial Esports Arena in Las Vegas, is in fact tightly tied in to traditional sports. The September edition of the monthly camp, held September 23-24, was attended by former Seattle Seahawks tight-end, Cooper Helfet. He engaged the teams in discussion about the synergies between football and esports, both of which require technical and tactical skill as well as deliberate and total focus on game day.

The inaugural boot camp in July, focus of Episode 1 of 'Beyond The Sticks', featured Oakland Raiders Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Joe Gomes. Leveraging his experience with the Raiders, Gomes created a program specifically designed for competitive video game players to maximize performance results. He met with teams to examine their training regimen and explore ways to improve concentration, practice time and stress level.

"Millennial Esports has done an exceptional job of bringing a booming industry to the forefront of Las Vegas," stated Gomes. "Their cutting-edge facility and exceptional staff made for an awesome event and I was honored to be a part of a competitive world that has many parallels with elite professional sport."

Now it will be possible for gamers of all levels from all over the world to catch the action from the 'Beyond the Sticks' boot camps by following along on Mixer. Moving forward, Millennial Esports will be teaming up with professional players from other organizations, such as UFC and the NBA, to exclusively train esports players. President and Founder, Chad Larsson, believes sharing the action with a wider audience is one of the best parts about the monthly events.

"We're excited to bring the pre-tournament boot camp, a Halo tradition, back to the world of Esports," said Larsson. "But we're even more excited to debut our first Beyond the Sticks episode via Mixer, Microsoft's interactive streaming platform. This is an excellent opportunity to maximize exposure through a leading video game broadcasting community, and we hope this is the first of many collaborations with the Mixer team."

