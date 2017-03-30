BeyondTrust Appoints Industry Veteran Fabricio Simao as Country Manager for Brazil

Experienced industry executive to help accelerate regional growth and customer success

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - BeyondTrust, a leading cyber security company dedicated to preventing privilege misuse and stopping unauthorized access, today announced the hire of Fabricio Simao. Mr. Simao is a highly-technical salesperson with a long history in the security industry having previously held sales leadership roles at several global security companies including Check Point and most recently McAfee/Intel.

Mr. Simao will assume the responsibility for all sales activity in Brazil and joins the US/LATAM team based in São Paulo.

"Working with our partners in the security industry coupled with the region's top sales talent is an important part of our continued global growth strategy," said Jarrett Benavidez, vice president of sales, Central US and LATAM, BeyondTrust. "We serve a diverse customer base including an active partner ecosystem and a number of multinational enterprise clients. Mr. Simao's experience within this important region is a force multiplier for the company and will ensure we effectively enhance customer relationships and support the region's significant business growth."

As an accomplished and awarded sales representative, Mr. Simao has particular experience and success managing large financial accounts. As the company expands its footprint in the Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Vulnerability Management (VM) markets Mr. Simao's exemplary track record of customer success will bolster the region's sales efforts.

"It's apparent to me that BeyondTrust and I share the same belief in the importance of building high quality, customer focused solutions and providing customers with innovative technologies that have impact," said Fabricio Simao. "BeyondTrust is delivering solutions that address the growing needs of their customer base and understand the success factors needed to grow within the region."

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is a global information security software company that helps organizations prevent cyber attacks and unauthorized data access due to privilege abuse. Our solutions give you the visibility to confidently reduce risks and the control to take proactive, informed action against data breach threats. And because threats can come from anywhere, we built a platform that unifies the most effective technologies for addressing both internal and external risk: Privileged Access Management and Vulnerability Management. Our solutions grow with your needs, making sure you maintain control no matter where your company goes. BeyondTrust's security solutions are trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide, including half of the Fortune 100. To learn more about BeyondTrust, please visit www.beyondtrust.com.

