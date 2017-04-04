BeyondTrust Named The Govies Government Security Award Winner

Security Today honors the industry's outstanding government security products

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - BeyondTrust, the leading cyber security company dedicated to preventing privilege misuse and stopping unauthorized access, today announced it was named a winner in The Govies Government Security Awards. Demonstrating BeyondTrust's momentum in the government market, this award comes on the heels of two additional government focused awards where BeyondTrust was named a winner in the 2016 GSN Homeland Security Awards as well as a 2016 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Award Winner.

The BeyondTrust PowerBroker solutions help government organizations prevent the theft, abuse and misuse of privileged credentials in advanced cyber attacks while better containing threats and limiting damage.

"The Govies is an amazing product recognition program whereby companies in the security industry can highlight their technology and solutions that work flawlessly within the government vertical," said Ralph C. Jensen, editor in chief of Security Today magazine and securitytoday.com. "We received 28 percent more entries this year, which also corresponds with the need to provide better security options not only at the federal level but also at the state and municipal level of government. I believe these products and solutions only prove that the government relies heavily on the technology advances in the private sector."

1105 Media's Security Today, securitytoday.com and GovSec selected an independent panel of judges from the security industry to select the top entries in the 2017 categories and named them winners. The judges based their product selections on the following criteria: features, innovation, user friendliness, interoperability, quality, design, market opportunity, impact in the security industry, technical advances, and scalability.

"BeyondTrust is proud to be awarded the 2017 Govies Award for its efforts in securing enterprise customers and government entities alike from the rising tide of data breaches," said Tami Gallegos, Federal Manager, BeyondTrust. "The risks of a data breach includes the lasting harm that can damage an agency's reputation and put American security at risk, and we're pleased to provide government organizations with solutions that address this need."

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is a global information security software company that helps organizations prevent cyber attacks and unauthorized data access due to privilege abuse. Our solutions give you the visibility to confidently reduce risks and the control to take proactive, informed action against data breach threats. And because threats can come from anywhere, we built a platform that unifies the most effective technologies for addressing both internal and external risk: Privileged Access Management and Vulnerability Management. Our solutions grow with your needs, making sure you maintain control no matter where your company goes. BeyondTrust's security solutions are trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide, including half of the Fortune 100. To learn more about BeyondTrust, please visit www.beyondtrust.com.

