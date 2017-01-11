BeyondTrust Offers Free Cloud-based Enterprise IoT Vulnerability Scanner

Retina IoT (RIoT) Scanner enables organizations to reliably identify and remediate vulnerabilities in at-risk IoT devices such as IP cameras, printers, routers

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Jan 11, 2017) - BeyondTrust, the leading cyber security company dedicated to preventing privilege misuse and stopping unauthorized access, today announced the Retina IoT (RIoT) Scanner. Powered by Retina, BeyondTrust's award-winning vulnerability management solution, and delivered by BeyondTrust's cloud interface, RIoT gives organizations an attacker's view of their IoT risk across the entire perimeter.

With estimates of 200 billion connected devices being in use by 2020, these devices represent a significant, vulnerable attack surface. In addition, IoT devices have recently come under siege from a new breed of malware, most notably Mirai. As most IoT devices, by design, follow a "set it and forget it" philosophy, they generally operate unmanaged, and mostly unknown. They typically lack any built-in security or mechanisms for programmatically making device-level changes, all of which make them a significant vulnerability on the network.

With RIoT, enterprises can easily:

Pinpoint the make and model of a particular IoT device and identify high-risk IoT devices with an easy-to-use interface

Safely check for default and hard-coded credentials used with Telnet, SSH, or basic HTTP authentication

Generate clear IoT vulnerability reports and remediation guidance

Run free enterprise-grade cloud-based scans with nothing to purchase, install or maintain

"Because IoT devices are connected to the wild, and to each other, not only are they vulnerable to attack, but the data that they produce and the applications that support them are also potential attack vectors," said Brad Hibbert, Chief Technology Officer, BeyondTrust. "RIoT and our associated audits enable organizations to keep their IoT devices from getting out of control, by quickly identifying them, determining which ones pose the greatest risk, and providing guidance to prevent them from being compromised."

RIoT is available immediately for free download, and is available for BeyondSaaS (Retina cloud based vulnerability assessment), and Retina CS and Retina Network Security Scanner customers via the BeyondTrust customer portal.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is a global information security software company that helps organizations prevent cyber attacks and unauthorized data access due to privilege abuse. Our solutions give you the visibility to confidently reduce risks and the control to take proactive, informed action against data breach threats. And because threats can come from anywhere, we built a platform that unifies the most effective technologies for addressing both internal and external risk: Privileged Access Management and Vulnerability Management. Our solutions grow with your needs, making sure you maintain control no matter where your company goes. BeyondTrust's security solutions are trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide, including half of the Fortune 100. To learn more about BeyondTrust, please visit www.beyondtrust.com.

