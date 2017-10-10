Bezeq and Sckipio Collaborate to Bring 1Gbps to Israel

Largest telecom operator in Israel pilots 1Gbps Gfast

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - Bezeq, the largest telecommunications operator in Israel, and Sckipio, the leader in Gfast, announced the companies tested Gfast services that will deliver over a gigabit in broadband access over existing phone wires throughout Israel. The collaboration includes testing Sckipio's new SCK23000 chipset which supports speeds up to 2Gbps in short distances.

"As one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world, we want to deliver the best broadband access rates at the lowest costs," said Yaki Zano, CTIO, Bezeq. "The Sckipio solution does that by providing unparalleled speeds without the need to install fiber all the way inside the apartment itself."

Many buildings in Israel are constructed primarily with concrete or stone, making in-home installations of fiber optics expensive and messy. Gfast offers a superior approach, in which fiber is brought as close to the dwelling as possible -- usually within 50-100 meters. Then, the fiber is connected to the resident's twisted pair wires to deliver the broadband access over the existing wires, eliminating the need for technicians to enter the residence.

The Bezeq-Sckipio collaboration includes lab and field testing of Gfast distribution points and consumer premises equipment, and running services that enable 1Gbps. Bezeq is also working with Sckipio on cross-DPU vectoring to ensure that more subscribers will receive the full 1Gbps more easily and affordably. The Sckipio solution supports gigabit rates to apartment buildings as large as 96 residents sharing a single phone binder.

