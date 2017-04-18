BG Staffing Inc. to Present at Taglich Brothers 14th Annual Investment Conference

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Taglich Brothers, Inc. is pleased to announce that BG Staffing Inc. ( NYSE MKT : BGSF) will be presenting at our 14th Annual Investment Conference on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 10:00 am in New York City. To view the webcast visit http://www.taglichbrothers.com/conference/conferencewebcast.php.

About Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers, Inc. is full-service broker dealer focused exclusively on microcap companies. The Company defines the microcap segment of the equity market as companies with less than $250 million in market capitalization. Taglich Brothers currently offers institutional and retail brokerage services, investment banking and comprehensive research coverage to the investment community.

About BG Staffing Inc.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, BG Staffing provides staffing services to a variety of industries through its various divisions. BG Staffing is primarily a temporary staffing platform that has integrated several regional and national brands and is set to achieve scalable growth. The Company's acquisition philosophy is one that not only brings financial growth, but retention of unique and dedicated talent within the companies. This has resulted in a strong management team, with tenure and a desire to offer exceptional service to candidates, customers and investors. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgstaffing.com.