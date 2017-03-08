BGIS CEO Launches New Building Energy Innovators Council (BEIC)

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - The CEO of Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions (BGIS) (NYSE:BBU) (TSX:BBU.UN) Gordon Hicks, has announced the launch of the Building Energy Innovators Council (BEIC). The BEIC is an industry-driven initiative to accelerate the collaboration, innovation, and adoption of clean building technologies across Canada.

The Council will provide input to Federal and Provincial Governments related to the types of incentive programs and policies required to increase adoption of new energy efficient building technologies and renewable energy solutions, supporting the transformation of the built environment into the low carbon era.

The BEIC will support utilities and governing bodies such as the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO), with the promotion of their renewable energy and energy efficiency incentive programs and ensure they are effectively communicated industry-wide and adopted by owners and occupiers of Real Estate.

"Building technologies that improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions are in high demand and we recognize the importance of creating awareness of new, clean technologies and enhancing the economic viability for their adoption within the real estate sector." said Gord Hicks, CEO, Americas, BGIS and Chair of the BEIC. "The BEIC is made up of an innovative group of industry leaders, representing the information and communications technology (ICT), building services and construction, and renewables and clean technology sectors, committed to making this change happen."

In the first year of operation, the BEIC will consist of up to 25 Founding Members who are recognized leaders from across the industry including; General Contracting, Mechanical, Electrical, HVAC, Lighting, BAS Controls, Solar Power, Hydrogen Fuel Cell, Electric Car Charging, Energy Storage Solutions, ICT, Geothermal, Financial Services and District heating & Cooling. Current organizations holding a seat as a BEIC Founding Member include:

Brookfield GIS Enwave Morgan Solar Brookfield Renewable Forum Equity Partners NRStor Inc. Carma Industries Geosource Energy Philips Lighting Cisco MediaEdge Schneider Electric Ecobee Mitsubishi Electric Stantec EnerNOC Modern Niagara University of Waterloo

"The BEIC looks forward to promoting innovative, energy efficiency and renewable solutions that will result in value for real estate owners and occupiers by decreasing their operating costs and reducing carbon emissions, while creating jobs and helping to build a robust, clean technology sector, and prosperous future economy," said Hicks.

Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions (BGIS) is a leading provider of real estate management services, including facilities management, project delivery services, energy and sustainability solutions, building performance management, workplace advisory and management, and real estate services. With a combined team of over 7,000 team members globally, BGIS inspires better business performance across its client's real estate portfolios by developing and implementing real estate and facilities management strategies. Globally, BGIS manages over 300 million square feet of client portfolios across 30, 000 + locations in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Further information is available at www.brookfieldgis.com.

BGIS is a subsidiary of Brookfield Business Partners, a business services and industrial company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low cost production. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges (NYSE:BBU)(TSX:BBU.UN).