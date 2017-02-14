Bi-Coastal Event Series Examines Evolving Role of Analytics in National Security Decisions

VIENNA, VA--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - FCW, Defense Systems and technical partner Booz Allen Hamilton announce the launch of a new bi-coastal event series focused on the evolving role of analytics in national security. The topic for both events will be Analytics Supporting National Security: Advanced Capabilities for Better Decision-Making with the initial morning event occurring March 21 at the Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City in Arlington, VA.

Increasingly, government and military leaders are leveraging advanced analytic tools in new ways -- addressing a broader range of problems, gaining deeper levels of understanding and reducing overall cost. This event will bring together government and military leaders and experts to examine how advanced analytics provides not only the insight, but the foresight needed for effective decision-making in national security matters.

"It's been fascinating to watch the government embrace analytics in recent years, and move from basic measurement and monitoring to true predictive analytics," said Troy K. Schneider, Editor-in-Chief, FCW and GCN. "Now we're seeing some agencies explore prescriptive analytics, using the data to suggest the best course of action. This has tremendous potential, but requires a very different way of thinking about problems and mission goals."

"Defense and intelligence leaders recognize that the power of analytics can enable timely and accurate decision making. This event series will further drive that discussion with real-world examples and identify paths forward in thinking about how to apply analytics to better support different missions," said Mark Jacobsohn, Senior Vice President and Lead, Data Science and Machine Intelligence within Booz Allen Hamilton's Strategic Innovation Group (SIG).

For more information on the March 21 event, visit: https://fcw.com/analytics or contact: editor@fcw.com

The second event in this series will take place in San Diego; more details will be announced shortly.

