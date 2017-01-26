BIA Names Scott Hammer as VP Technology, Ramps Business Development and Client Service Teams

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 26, 2017) - Business Intelligence Associates, Inc. (BIA), a leader in eDiscovery and Managed Legal Services, today announced several key additions to its team. BIA named Scott Hammer as BIA's new Vice President, Technology, Richard Laguerre as Senior Project Manager, and Laura Chukanov and Stephen Perih as National Account Directors.

"BIA is committed to providing service excellence and to aligning ourselves with our clients' goals of defensibility, data security, cost controls and transparency," said Brian Schrader, a founder and the CEO of BIA. "The addition of these exceptional individuals to the BIA team will help us further our commitment to those principles."

As BIA's new Senior Vice President, Technology, Scott Hammer will lead BIA's continuing efforts to embrace cutting edge technologies, streamline operations, and bring ever-increasing efficiency and transparency to everything we do. Among Scott's primary responsibilities is the development of BIA's new client portal, to be released later this year.

BIA's new portal will give its clients an unprecedented, real time insight into every aspect of their projects. "Corporations have been seeking more and more transparency from everyone in the legal industry, and not just into costs but detailed project status and workflows as well," said Hammer, "And while BIA has always been on the forefront of those issues, this new system will provide an incredible, real time view that's simply never before been possible."

Richard Laguerre, BIA's newest Senior Project Manager, brings his 15+ years of experience in the legal and eDiscovery space with him to BIA. Richard not only serves as the primary point of contact for key corporate and law firm clients, but is also responsible for working closely with clients and their counsel to develop the best strategies and solutions for a given matter.

As National Account Directors, Laura Chukanov and Stephen Perih join BIA's rapidly expanding business development team. Laura and Stephen will leverage BIA's extraordinary people, processes, technology and experience to provide clients with guidance and solutions across every aspect of the EDRM. From the first legal hold to managed attorney document review services, they will help clients build and maintain a truly proactive approach to eDiscovery that covers the entire legal data lifecycle.

"As BIA's Senior Vice President, Sales, I'm not only excited about Laura and Stephen joining my team, but am thrilled to see BIA continue to recruit extremely qualified and experienced individuals that will only further our primary goal -- providing service excellence to our clients in absolutely everything we do," said Mark MacDonald. "I first came to BIA because of its team of incredibly talented, knowledgeable and experienced professionals, and nearly a decade later, my pride in our team has only grown. Our new additions to the BIA team continue that fine and outstanding tradition."

ABOUT BIA

BIA designs and implements fully-managed, end-to-end eDiscovery solutions for corporations, law firms and governmental agencies. For nearly two decades, we have successfully guided our clients through even the most complex of legal, regulatory and investigative matters utilizing our unrivaled blend of outstanding customer service, talented professionals, innovative technologies and superior workflows. Whether rapidly responding to a matter already in progress or developing proactive eDiscovery and litigation readiness plans, we work closely with our clients, their counsel and other stakeholders to create efficient, affordable and comprehensive solutions that address the entire legal data lifecycle. For more information about BIA, go to www.biaprotect.com or follow us on Twitter (@biaprotect).