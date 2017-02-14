Big 8 Split Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividends on Class D Preferred Shares and Class D Capital Shares

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Big 8 Split Inc. (the "Company") announced today that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1125 per Class D Preferred Share. In addition, a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per Class D Capital Share was declared, which comprises of a regular dividend of $0.043 per Class D Capital Share and a special dividend of $0.027 per Class D Capital Share. The special distribution is a result of utilizing the tax benefits available to the Company in 2016. The dividends on both the Class D Preferred Shares and Class D Capital Shares are payable on March 15, 2017 to holders of record on February 28, 2017.

The Company was established to generate dividend income for the Class D Preferred Shares while providing holders of the Class D Capital Shares with a leveraged opportunity to participate in capital appreciation from a portfolio of common shares of Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Great-West Lifeco Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc. Information concerning Big 8 Split Inc. is available on our website at http://www.timbercreek.com/investments/managed-companies/big8-split-inc/overview.

The Class D Capital Shares and Class D Preferred Shares of Big 8 Split are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols BIG.D and BIG.pr.D respectively.