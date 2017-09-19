Big Drone Show announces second round of technology-disrupting speakers

Experience spans military, aerospace, data analytics, automation, Internet of Things (IoT), real estate and entertainment

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 19, 2017) - With the Big Drone Show arriving in less than two weeks, the second round of speakers has officially been released by the event hosts, The Sky Guys and Cambridge House International. The two-day event will take place in Toronto on September 27 and 28 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Now entering its second year, The Big Drone Show is Canada's premier drone event.

"The Big Drone Show is almost here and we can't wait to show attendees what the future has in store for drones," said Adam Sax, President and CEO of The Sky Guys. "We are looking forward to hearing our impressive roster of speakers discuss the role for drones in the ever-evolving 21st Century economy."

Speakers and panel participants at The Big Drone Show will include Barry Koperberg, Founder and GM - Wings for Aid; Eden Attias, Chairman & CEO - ParaZero; Jesse Clayton, Head of Business Development, UAVs - NVIDIA; Kate Kienapple, Director of Operations - Coastal Drone Co.; Kevin Toderel, Business Development Manager - GAP Wireless; Nicole Verkindt, Founder - The OMX; Sarah Spry, UAS Business Manager - Waterloo Wellington Flight Centre; and Todd Domney, CEO - Sumac.

The second round of speakers offer attendees a glimpse into how drones are already being used and how they are impacting business. Their backgrounds span a wide range of sectors from military, aerospace, data analytics, automation, Internet of Things (IoT), real estate and entertainment.

"The panel discussions will be great," said Sax. "We are doing 'Women in Drones' and 'Diversity in Tech' panels, because as a sector we can and will do more to foster greater participation to help develop amazing solutions."

"These industry pioneers have shown that drones can and will continue to drive social and economic changes," said Sax. "The Big Drone Show will provide a transparent forum for these experts to address critical technical, economic, social, and governance topics while also having time to take questions from the audience."

About The Sky Guys

The Sky Guys are Canada's leading solutions providers and technology developers in the UAV / Drone industry. Their team of world class engineers, data scientists and advanced technologists continually break the mold by providing clients with new insights and innovative applications.

The Sky Guys offers specialized UAV services to over 600 clients, using a unique approach to capture data, aerial video and photography, infrastructure inspection and 3D mapping.

Through its wholly owned technology division, Defiant Labs, they instigate disruption at every corner. Developing proprietary drone technology and advanced data analytics for commercial and industrial use to give clients that needed edge. Defiant Labs, the future lives here.

About Cambridge House International

Cambridge House International has been building flagship, must-attend events for over 25 years, providing industries with the platform for networking, education and investment discovery.