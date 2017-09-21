Big Drone Show prepares to touchdown in Toronto

Event will be Canada's largest gathering of UAV/UAS/drone professionals and enthusiasts

Metro Toronto Convention Centre 222 Bremner Blvd, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Wednesday September 27th and 28th, 2017

The Sky Guys Ltd. ("The Sky Guys"), Canada's leader in drone technology, and Cambridge House International host the Second Annual Big Drone Show at the Metro Toronto Convention Center on September 27 and 28, 2017.

As Canada's biggest drone showcase, The Big Drone Show will showcase the world's top talent in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) technology. The Big Drone Show, sponsored by The Sky Guys, will see more than 20 industries represented, feature over 40 speakers from around the world, a 2-day hackathon where top aerospace institutions will collaborate on a computer vision-based competition and will host The Toronto Drone Film Festival - a first of its kind in Canada.

"These are truly industry leaders," said Sax. "The fact that they are coming to our show in the heart of Canada's business district is really exciting. The drone sector is focused on the future, so whenever a group of the sharpest minds meet, it is always fascinating."

Who (photo/interview opportunity): Adam Sax, Founder and CEO of The Sky Guys Kate Kienapple, Director of Operations - Coastal Drone Co. Rahul Singh, Founder/CEO - GlobalMedic Jon Gaster, CEO and Founder of KSI Data Sciences Kenneth Kranz, Chief Technical Architect of Cognizant Drone Venture LCol (Ret.) Duffy McGuire, Founder of BLiNK-ai Jesse Clayton, Head of Business Development, UAVs - NVIDIA Nicole Verkindt, Founder - The OMX Kevin Toderel, Business Development Manager - GAP Wireless Jeremey Wang, Chief Technology Officer of Defiant Labs.

About The Sky Guys

The Sky Guys are Canada's leading solutions providers and technology developers in the UAV / Drone industry. Their team of world class engineers, data scientists and advanced technologists continually break the mold by providing clients with new insights and innovative applications.

The Sky Guys offers specialized UAV services to over 600 clients, using a unique approach to capture data, aerial video and photography, infrastructure inspection and 3D mapping.

Through its wholly owned technology division, Defiant Labs, they instigate disruption at every corner. Developing proprietary drone technology and advanced data analytics for commercial and industrial use to give clients that needed edge. Defiant Labs, the future lives here.

About Cambridge House International

Cambridge House International has been building flagship, must-attend events for over 25 years, providing industries with the platform for networking, education and investment discovery.