Big Switch Certified Great Place to Work, Receives 93% Overall Employee Satisfaction

As Company Experiences Rapid Expansion and Growth, Maintains Culture of Awesome, 98% of Employees Believe It's A Great Atmosphere

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 16, 2017) - Big Switch Networks®, The Next-Generation Data Center Networking Company, announced today that it has been certified as a Great Place To Work, receiving a 93% overall satisfaction rating from employees surveyed. To see more results and learn about current employment opportunities at Big Switch: Great Place To Work - Big Switch Networks.

"I am thrilled that Big Switch has been certified as a Great Place to Work, with an impressive overall satisfaction score from our employees," said Douglas Murray, CEO, Big Switch Networks. "We have an amazing team and this certification reflects our employees' hard work, our corporate values, and efforts to foster a culture that is transparent. It is important that employees feel their contributions and hard work are recognized, and that they have a healthy and positive work environment."

The survey is based on an independent analysis of more than 100 US-based employees conducted by Great Place to Work®. Results underline a strong level of confidence in the leadership of the company and a consistent demonstration of transparency from the leadership team and recognition of work life balance in an environment that promotes "family first," supported with flexible work schedules. Additionally, employees recognized Big Switch's philanthropic efforts within its local community. A sample of findings from surveyed employees include:

98% of employees feel good about the ways they contribute to the community

feel good about the ways they contribute to the community 96% of employees feel like they are making a difference at Big Switch

feel like they are making a difference at Big Switch 96% of employees believe they are encouraged to manage their work life and personal life

believe they are encouraged to manage their work life and personal life 95% of employees believe they are able to take time-off when needed

believe they are able to take time-off when needed 94% of employees believe they can ask management any reasonable question and get a straight answer

believe they can ask management any reasonable question and get a straight answer 94% of employees believe that management is approachable and easy to talk to

believe that management is approachable and easy to talk to 94% of employees believe management is honest and ethical in its business practice

believe management is honest and ethical in its business practice 92% of employees believe that management has a clear view of where the organization is going and how to get there

Big Switch is an equal opportunity employer and takes pride in the diversity of its workforce. Employees recognize the environment to be positive, an even playing field for opportunity and an environment where diversity is welcome. When asked about opportunities based on race, age, sexual orientation and gender, employees believe:

98% of employees believe they are treated fairly, regardless of race

believe they are treated fairly, regardless of race 97% of employees believe they are treated fairly, regardless of age

believe they are treated fairly, regardless of age 97% of employees believe they are treated fairly, regardless of sexual orientation

believe they are treated fairly, regardless of sexual orientation 95% of employees believe they are treated fairly, regardless of gender

Big Switch offers the usual perks such as catered meals, on-site gym, flexible work schedule, ability to work remotely, excellent benefits and competitive pay. But, Big Switch's culture is what sets it apart. Big Switch's team is comprised of some of the most talented people in Silicon Valley and around the world. Collectively, the team works to build and foster the company's culture of Awesome: Be, Do, Share. Big Switch's employee recognition and rewards programs is based on the principles:

Be Awesome: Respect, trust, integrity and courage to make the tough decision

Respect, trust, integrity and courage to make the tough decision Do Awesome: Innovative, results oriented, proud of your craftsmanship.

Innovative, results oriented, proud of your craftsmanship. Share Awesome: Transparent, customer and partner driven, and giving back to the community.

OVERALL EMPLOYEE RATINGS:

(% = often, almost always or sometimes)

98% -- Great Communication

98% -- Great Atmosphere

98% -- Great Bosses

98% -- Great Pride

95% -- Great Rewards

94% -- Great Challenges

Big Switch is currently hiring for positions based at its global headquarters in Santa Clara, CA and for roles across the globe. To learn more about our current employment opportunities or internships: http://www.bigswitch.com/company/careers

"We applaud Big Switch Networks for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Great Place to Work's Certification Program. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace -- critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with Big Switch Networks should take into account as an indicator of high performance."

